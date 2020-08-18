As previously announced, Icelandair Group has been in discussions with the Icelandic Government, along with Íslandsbanki and Landsbankinn, regarding a government guaranteed credit facility. The Icelandic Government has now approved to provide such a guarantee to the Company for a credit facility amounting to up to USD 120 million. The guarantee will be subject to terms for the guarantee and the credit facility being agreed upon between the parties, the approval of the Icelandic Parliament and a successful offering of shares in Icelandair Group.

Contact information:

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is