-- Three-Year Multi-Million Unit Extension Agreement –

-- Roman Swipes Seeing Rapid Growth through Leading Men’s Digital Health Clinic --

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and which uses profits from its sexual health business to help fund its biopharmaceutical clinical development programs, today announced that it has signed a three-year multi-million unit extension agreement with Roman, the digital men's health clinic, for Roman’s exclusive U.S. digital health distribution of the Company’s PREBOOST® (4% benzocaine wipes) for the prevention of premature ejaculation (PE) under the Roman Swipes brand name.

Roman has established itself as a leader in men’s digital health treatment, that brings the care of leading medical experts to the privacy of one's home. Roman successfully introduced Roman Swipes in mid-2018, which has seen rapid growth since its introduction. This multi-million unit extension agreement extends the current three-year agreement for three more years.

“We are pleased to extend our mutually successful partnership with Roman to provide a compelling, convenient and clinically-backed treatment for the many men who suffer from premature ejaculation,” said Mitchell Steiner, MD, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru Inc. “We value our association with the leading men’s digital health clinic and our ability to increase patient access to this important medical product.”

About Premature Ejaculation

According to the International Society for Sexual Medicine (ISSM), PE is the most common sexual dysfunction in men, even more common than erectile dysfunction. The ISSM defines PE as persistent or recurrent ejaculation with minimal sexual stimulation before, on, or shortly after penetration and before the person wishes it to happen. Estimates of prevalence range significantly; however, most experts estimate the prevalence rate at 20-30 percent of men, as it can affect men of all ages and it is the most commonly observed sexual disorder in men below 40 years of age. The condition is especially debilitating because many men who suffer from PE also report a significant impact on partners and relationships.

About PREBOOST® / Roman Swipes (4% benzocaine wipes)

PREBOOST is a proprietary OTC male genital desensitizer used for the treatment of PE. There are no prescription products for PE approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Off-label use of antidepressants and PDE-5 inhibitors have been used with limited success because of inconsistent efficacy and unacceptable side effects. Psychological counseling and behavioral therapy are also used with mixed results. Of the consumer health products, the topical anesthetics are administered as sprays and gels. The drawbacks of many of these approaches include inconsistent dosing leading to too much anesthetic and transference of the anesthetics to the partner. PREBOOST is compliant with the FDA monograph and is an individually packaged medicated wipe that contains a desensitizing agent (benzocaine 4.0%). The advantages are: 1) Convenient individually wrapped wipes so it is easier to carry and to be discreet, 2) The correct dose is provided each time and 3) The medicine is applied topically and dries quickly which lowers the potential for transference to a partner.

The PREBOOST Clinical Study enrolled 26 men aged 18 years or older in a heterosexual, monogamous relationship, with PE, defined as reported poor control over ejaculation, personal distress related to ejaculation and average Intravaginal Ejaculatory Latency Time (IELT) of two minutes or less on stopwatch measurement. Subjects were randomized 2:1 to treatment with benzocaine wipes or placebo wipes, with men in the placebo group crossed over to the treatment group one month after randomization. The primary outcome measure for the study was change in IELT at two months, with secondary outcomes including change in questionnaire assessments of global rating of distress, medication assessment and Index of Premature Ejaculation (IPE) Data showed that patients treated with benzocaine 4% wipes demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in IELT after the first month of treatment (2.75 minutes), with greater improvement after the second month (5.5 minutes), compared to placebo (1.8 minutes). Men in the treatment group also reported greater improvement in distress relating to intercourse, control of ejaculation and satisfaction with sexual intercourse over the study period. Results showed that treatment was well tolerated.

About Veru Inc.

Veru Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, VERU-100, and Zuclomiphene citrate. VERU-111 is an oral, first-in-class, new chemical entity that targets, crosslinks, and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules. VERU-111 is being evaluated in an open label Phase 1b/2 clinical study in men with metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer. The Phase 1b clinical study completed enrollment of 39 men and is ongoing. The Phase 2 clinical study is enrolling approximately 40 men who have metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer and who have also become resistant to at least one novel androgen receptor targeting agent, such as abiraterone or enzalutamide, but prior to proceeding to IV chemotherapy. VERU-111 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial to assess the efficacy of VERU-111 in combating COVID-19. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a long-acting gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist administered as a small volume, subcutaneous 3-month depot injection without a loading dose. VERU-100 immediately suppresses testosterone with no testosterone surge upon initial or repeated administration --- a problem which occurs with currently approved luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists used for ADT. There are no GnRH antagonists commercially approved beyond a one-month injection. A Phase 2 study to evaluate VERU-100 dosing is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2020. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. Following an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, the Company plans to advance Zuclomiphene Citrate to a Phase 3 clinical trial in men with advanced prostate cancer who experience moderate to severe hot flashes.

Veru is also advancing new drug formulations in its specialty pharmaceutical pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in urology such as the Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination (TADFIN®) for the administration of tadalafil 5mg and finasteride 5mg combination formulation dosed daily for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Tadalafil (CIALIS®) is currently approved for treatment of BPH and erectile dysfunction and finasteride is currently approved for treatment of BPH (finasteride 5mg PROSCAR®) and male pattern hair loss (finasteride 1mg PROPECIA®). The co-administration of tadalafil and finasteride has been shown to be more effective for the treatment of BPH than by finasteride alone. The Company had a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and the expected submission of the NDA for TADFIN is the fourth quarter of calendar year 2020 or early 2021. Veru is also developing Tamsulosin XR capsules which is a formulation of tamsulosin, the active ingredient in FLOMAX®, which Veru has designed to avoid the “food effect” inherent in currently marketed formulations of the drug, allowing for potentially safer administration and improved patient compliance.

The Company's commercial products include the FC2 Female Condom / FC2 Internal Condom® ("FC2"), an FDA-approved product for the dual protection against unwanted pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections, and the PREBOOST® 4% benzocaine medicated individual wipe for the treatment of premature ejaculation. The Company’s Female Health Company Division markets and sells FC2 commercially and in the public health sector both in the U.S. and globally. In the U.S., FC2 is available by prescription through multiple third-party telemedicine and internet pharmacy providers and retail pharmacies. In the global public health sector, the Company markets FC2 to entities, including ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations and commercial partners, that work to support and improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world. PREBOOST® is marketed through online sales in the U.S. under the Roman Swipes brand name by Roman, the digital men's health clinic. Roman offers high-quality online treatment for a variety of men's health conditions. To learn more about Veru products, please visit www.verupharma.com .

About Roman

Launched in 2017, Roman is the men's digital health clinic from Ro that brings the care of leading medical experts to the privacy of one's home. The company's nationwide network of physicians and pharmacies provides a personalized, end-to-end healthcare experience from online treatment to the delivery of medication and ongoing care. Roman offers treatments for erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, hair loss, cold sores, genital herpes, allergies, skincare and more. For information about Roman, please visit www.getroman.com .

