VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. (“Prosper Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGX) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Douglas Cater, P.Geo, FGC, President of D. F Cater Consulting Geologist Ltd, as a technical advisor for the Company’s Golden Sidewalk & Skinner projects (see the Company’s August 10th, 2020 news release).



Doug is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in the exploration and mining of precious metals including project management of exploration programs and mining projects. Mr. Cater retired from his position as Vice-President Exploration of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (2016 – 2019), and prior to that he was Vice President Exploration of St Andrew Goldfields Ltd. (2012 – 2015). He has also been the Project Manager for Sabina Gold & Silver Corporation’s Back River Gold project (2009-2012) and the Exploration Manager for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. from August 2005 to June 2009.

“We are excited to have Doug join the Prosper Team as Technical Advisor. We believe his extensive experience and success in exploration discovery and resource expansion will help unlock value at our gold projects in Ontario,” said Peter Bernier, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are eager to get to work in Red Lake and believe Doug’s experience and knowledge will help greatly in planning our exploration programs.”

About Prosper Gold Corp.

Prosper Gold is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and British Columbia. Prosper is currently focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of its Ontario projects.

For a detailed overview of Prosper Gold please visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: “Peter Bernier” Peter Bernier President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Peter Bernier

President & CEO

Prosper Gold Corp.

Cell (250) 316-6644

Email: Pete@ProsperGoldCorp.com

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about the planned exploration of the Golden-Sidewalk & Skinner Projects, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.