100 New Schools Have Placed Orders for Barfresh’s Twist & Go Product



Expansion to Five New School Districts with Over 67,000 Students

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it has expanded its education program to an additional 100 school locations throughout multiple states, including California, Minnesota, Texas and Washington. These 100 schools are spread out across five school districts and form a collective student population of 67,000 students, with the largest school district serving over 32,000 students. Barfresh has already taken orders and began shipping to many of these new locations, as administrators begin to prepare for the reopening of their schools.

Barfresh is well-positioned within the education channel with a full suite of beverage offerings at various price points, including it’s WHIRLZ 100% Juice Concentrates, Twist & Go, and 1:1 Bulk Easy Pour. Barfresh’s new Twist & Go offering dramatically increases the Company’s growth opportunities even if schools do not fully re-open 5 days a week supporting any form of back to school opening this upcoming school year.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We rolled out Twist & Go at the end of last school year and with this latest announcement are expecting to serve the product regardless of a school partially or fully reopening this upcoming school year. We are thrilled to be able to add this new offering to our line-up and expect its initial success to continue as we believe we will be adding many additional school districts and hundreds of new schools in the near future. We are on the road to continued success in the education channel and look forward to working with new and existing schools this year.”

Dustin McHale, Assistant Food Service Director of Victoria ISD stated, "Most of the yogurt products we receive are lacking in flavor but Barfresh offerings are by far the best we have ever tasted. We had a few of our administrators and students try them and their reaction led others wanting more. These products are very good and we are excited to be able to offer something new and flavorful to our student body this upcoming year.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

