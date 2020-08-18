- 16% year-over-year revenue growth
- 35% year-over-year total fee-paying members growth
WUXI, China, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“Skillful Craftsman “ or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and reported audited financials for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
All financial figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.
Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and CEO of Skillful Craftsman, commented, “We are excited to announce our results for the first time as a public company. Skillful Craftsman went public on the Nasdaq in July 2020 and we view this as a significant milestone in implementing our growth plan. Our strategy centers around expanding course offerings in tune with industry trends and government policies; integrating online and offline resources for virtual simulation experimental training; offering professional development-related services by leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence technologies; and developing mobile app and WeChat interfaces to our online learning platform. We remain dedicated to improving careers by delivering high quality vocational education services, which will enable us to become a leading provider of online vocational education in China.”
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
All figures refer to fiscal year 2020 (ending March 31, 2020) unless otherwise stated.
Revenue increased by 16% to $28.6 million, up from $24.7 million for the prior fiscal year. Growth is primarily attributable to the increase in paid course enrollment, driven by our continual promotional activities and development effort on our virtual simulation experiment platform development.
Cost of revenue increased by 25% to $11.8 million from $9.5 million for the prior fiscal year, primarily driven by higher amortization expense for server hardware by $1.8 million, and higher virtual simulation fees paid by the Company of $0.8 million.
Gross profit increased by 10% to $16.8 million from $15.2 million for the prior fiscal year.
General and administrative expenses increased by 7% to $2.0 million from $1.9 million for the prior fiscal year, primarily driven by increased rental and service fees for human resources.
Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 17% to $1.5 million from $1.8 million for the prior fiscal year, primarily driven by decreased pay service charges and promotion expenses.
Pre-Tax Income increased by 15% to $13.3 million, compared with $11.6 million for the prior fiscal year.
Net Income increased by 15% to $9.98 million, compared with $8.68 million for the prior fiscal year.
Cash and equivalents. At March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $11.9 million, compared with $10.4 million as of March 31, 2019.
About Skillful Craftsman
Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experiment training courses. The Company was founded in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China economic development and education reform for labor employment. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 68.5 million total registered members, of which 3.1 million are fee-paying members.
Safe Harbor Statement
This report contains “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that represent our beliefs, projections and predictions about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements,” including any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items, any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, any statements concerning proposed new projects or other developments, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, any statements of management’s beliefs, goals, strategies, intentions and objectives, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates” and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and management’s belief as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are necessarily subjective and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, [our ability to improve the content of our existing courses, develop new courses or services, leverage new technologies, or anticipate market demand in a timely or cost-effective manner, and those factors discussed under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects,” and elsewhere in this report. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times by which, our performance or results may be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from expected results described in our forward-looking statements, including with respect to correct measurement and identification of factors affecting our business or the extent of their likely impact, and the accuracy and completeness of the publicly available information with respect to the factors upon which our business strategy is based or the success of our business.. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.
For more information, please contact:
In China:
Skillful Craftsman
Frank Wang
Investor Relations Director
Email: iredtk@kingwayedu.cn
The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Phone: +86 138-1081-7475
Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com
In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Phone: +1 973-619-3227
Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com
1 Number of fee-paying members is defined as the total number of members that are paying fees for accessing our platforms as of the end of the applicable period.
SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of March 31
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|11,931,714
|$
|10,362,283
|Accounts receivable, net
|78,785
|451,132
|Prepayments and other current assets
|1,963,102
|902,811
|Total current assets
|13,973,601
|11,716,226
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment, net
|12,324,125
|14,022,240
|Intangible assets, net
|19,294,740
|17,799,207
|Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets
|97,035
|-
|Total non-current assets
|31,715,900
|31,821,447
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|45,689,501
|$
|43,537,673
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|249,086
|$
|10,025
|Taxes payable
|543,600
|375,337
|Other payables
|227,525
|151,545
|Deferred revenue-current
|16,736,365
|15,308,898
|Total current liabilities
|17,756,576
|15,845,805
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred revenue-noncurrent
|50,877
|8,672,836
|Total non-current liabilities
|50,877
|8,672,836
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|17,807,453
|$
|24,518,641
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Ordinary shares, par value $0.0002 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding
|1,800
|1,800
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,619,774
|1,619,774
|Statutory reserve
|745,590
|745,590
|Accumulated profits
|26,921,172
|16,945,947
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss):
|(1,406,288
|)
|(294,079
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|27,882,048
|19,019,032
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|45,689,501
|$
|43,537,673
SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|For the years ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|$
|28,601,071
|$
|24,668,840
|$
|14,910,543
|Cost of revenue
|(11,797,870
|)
|(9,458,559
|)
|(4,715,419
|)
|Gross profit
|16,803,201
|15,210,281
|10,195,124
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(1,520,801
|)
|(1,832,006
|)
|(1,148,375
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(2,038,568
|)
|(1,899,110
|)
|(1,108,280
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(3,559,369
|)
|(3,731,116
|)
|(2,256,655
|)
|Income from operations
|13,243,832
|11,479,165
|7,938,469
|Interest income
|73,737
|88,588
|76,324
|Others, net
|(3,458
|)
|(195
|)
|(114
|)
|Income before income taxes
|13,314,111
|11,567,558
|8,014,679
|Income tax expense
|(3,338,886
|)
|(2,892,500
|)
|(2,004,711
|)
|Net profit
|$
|9,975,225
|$
|8,675,058
|$
|6,009,968
|Other comprehensive (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(1,112,209
|)
|735,192
|722,635
|Total comprehensive income
|8,863,016
|7,939,866
|6,732,603
|Net earnings per ordinary share, basic and diluted
|$
|1.11
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.67
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic and diluted
|9,000,000
|9,000,000
|9,000,000
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited
Wuxi, CHINA
