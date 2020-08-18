GLENDALE, CA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video (OTC: LPTV), announced today a partnership with GSTV, the national video network entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. This content partnership will focus around music videos, movie trailers and new releases.



Under this partnership, Loop Media will produce and share short-form music videos, top new music videos, movie trailers for new releases and top movie trailer compilations. Reaching 1 in 3 American adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers with full sight, sound and motion video at an essential waypoint on their consumer journey.

As the latest expansion to GSTV’s roster of premium content partners, Loop Media’s deep music video library allows brands to build authentic, contextual content opportunities with consumers, as there is perhaps nothing more endemic to driving than music listenership.

Marketers will have the opportunity to engage with viewers through Loop Media’s content via a sponsorship on the network. Robust metadata on the music video library gives marketers the ability to select specific genres, artists, eras, features within videos and more that best align with their brand.

"We're excited to be providing our deep music video and movie trailer libraries to GSTV, as one of its premium content partners,” said Tony Siconolfi, Head of Revenue at Loop Media. “We believe that Loop’s content will help GSTV with its goal of delivering the most engaging location-based video experience in the U.S. We also believe that together we will deliver to marketers an exciting opportunity to integrate and sponsor Loop’s content, create custom content around client product launches and develop compelling marketing initiatives!”

“We’re thrilled to have Loop Media join GSTV’s content experience. Our content portfolio is carefully curated to offer viewers a highly engaging show while also giving brands the opportunity to connect with our audience through content integrations,” said Violeta Ivezaj, Senior Vice President, Business Operations, GSTV. “Music and driving go hand in hand, and Loop Media’s music and movie news will be a delight for the millions of pop culture lovers who watch GSTV.”

For Loop Media information, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc., is an innovative premium streaming media company building products and solutions for both businesses and consumers. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 music videos; film, game and TV trailers; viral videos; sports clips; and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About GSTV

GSTV is a data-driven, national video network entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Reaching 1 in 3 American adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers with full sight, sound, and motion video at an essential waypoint on their consumer journey. Analysis of billions of consumer purchases demonstrates that GSTV viewers spend significantly more across retailers, services, consumer goods and other sectors, following a fuel transaction. While offering consumers entertaining and informative content, GSTV drives immediate action and creates lasting brand impressions, delivering measurable results for the world’s largest advertisers. Content partners include Cheddar, What’s Trending, Better Together with Maria Menounos, NFL Network, Stadium, MLB Network, Blossom, So Yummy, and more. Visit gstv.com for more information and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Loop Media, Inc. Press:

Jon Lindsay Phillips

RLM PR

LoopTV@rlmpr.com

+1-646-828-8566