On August 13, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against certain directors of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties. The plaintiff alleges that the company's board and its chief financial officer abused their control by repeatedly issuing rosy guidance and promises of future growth despite awareness of chainwide sales declines.



The lawsuit follows a lawsuit that was filed in early 2018 against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that integration issues surrounding Advance Auto’s Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and cannibalization of sales, that increased competition was negatively impacting sales, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about Advance Auto’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



