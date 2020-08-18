New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896135/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Host Based IDS/IPS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.1% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Network Based IDS/IPS segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Wireless IDS/IPS Segment to Record 13.3% CAGR



In the global Wireless IDS/IPS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$910 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 222-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Corero Network Security, Inc.

Dell EMC

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

McAfee LLC

NSFOCUS, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896135/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/

IPS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

(IDS/IPS) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

(IDS/IPS) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

(IDS/IPS) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Host Based IDS/IPS (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Host Based IDS/IPS (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Host Based IDS/IPS (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Network Based IDS/IPS (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Network Based IDS/IPS (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Network Based IDS/IPS (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Wireless IDS/IPS (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Wireless IDS/IPS (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Wireless IDS/IPS (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: On-Premise (By Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: On-Premise (By Deployment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: On-Premise (By Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Cloud (By Deployment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Cloud (By Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Cloud (By Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Appliances (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Appliances (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Appliances (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Software (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Software (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Software (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Services (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Services (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Services (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/

IPS) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by By Deployment: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in the United States by By Deployment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by By

Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by By Deployment: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Review by By

Deployment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by By Deployment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Intrusion Detection

System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS): Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Intrusion Detection

System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS): Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By Deployment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by By Deployment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by By

Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Intrusion Detection

System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS): Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by By Deployment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by By Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market by By Deployment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

(IDS/IPS) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 68: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by By Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 71: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Europe in US$ Million by By

Deployment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by By

Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in France by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: French Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in France by By Deployment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by By Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by By

Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: French Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: German Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by By Deployment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: German Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by By Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by By

Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by By Deployment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by By Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market by By Deployment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Intrusion Detection

System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS): Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Intrusion Detection

System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS): Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by By Deployment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by By Deployment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by By

Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Intrusion Detection

System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS): Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 113: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by By Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 116: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by By

Deployment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Europe Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by By

Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 119: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Europe Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Asia-Pacific by By Deployment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by By Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by By

Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Asia-Pacific Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 130: Rest of World Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of World Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Rest of World Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by By Deployment: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of World Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Review by By

Deployment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 135: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by By Deployment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Rest of World Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of World Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion

Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 138: Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention

System (IDS/IPS) Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896135/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001