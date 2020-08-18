Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aspergillosis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Aspergillosis epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Epidemiology Perspective
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Cases of Aspergillosis and Total Diagnosed and Treated Prevalent Cases of Aspergillosis scenario of aspergillosis in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Epidemiology Segmentation
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Key Questions Answered
Reasons to Buy
Key Assessments
Geographies Covered
Study Period: 2017-2030
Key Topics Covered
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary
3 SWOT Analysis
4 Aspergillosis Overview at a Glance
5 Disease Background and Overview: Aspergillosis
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Classification of Aspergillosis
5.1.2 Signs and Symptoms
5.1.3 Risk Factors of Aspergillosis
5.1.4 Pathophysiology of Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis (ABPA)
5.2 Diagnosis of Aspergillosis
5.2.1 Diagnostic Algorithm for Different Types of Aspergillosis
6 Recognized Establishments
7 Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1 Key Findings
7.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in the 7MM Countries
7.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in the 7MM Countries
8 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Aspergillosis
8.1 United States
8.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale
8.1.2 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in the United States
8.1.3 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in the United States
8.2 EU5 Countries
8.2.1 Assumptions and Rationale
8.3 Germany
8.3.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in Germany
8.3.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in Germany
8.4 France
8.4.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in France
8.4.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in France
8.5 Italy
8.5.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in Italy
8.5.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in Italy
8.6 Spain
8.6.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in Spain
8.6.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in Spain
8.7 United Kingdom
8.7.1 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in the United Kingdom
8.7.2 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in the United Kingdom
8.8 Japan
8.8.1 Assumptions and Rationale
8.8.2 Aspergillosis Prevalent Cases in Japan
8.8.3 Aspergillosis Diagnosed and treated pool by types in Japan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4u5shw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: