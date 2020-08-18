CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced the acquisition of The Graham Academy, a special education school with locations in Kingston and Luzerne, Pennsylvania serving students with autism and other special needs.



The acquisition of The Graham Academy expands SESI’s educational offerings in the state of Pennsylvania, which includes schools and programs specifically designed for special education students classified with learning exceptionalities, such as autism spectrum disorder, and those with emotional and behavioral challenges.

“More than ever before, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital need to fully support students with learning differences,” said Andrea Vargas, president of SESI. “Despite the current challenges, we believe we found an ideal match in The Graham Academy. Their expertise in supporting individuals with specialized needs perfectly complements SESI’s commitment to students, families, districts and to the local communities where we are fortunate enough to serve. We are determined to continue The Graham Academy’s tradition of excellence.”

For more than 13 years, The Graham Academy has served school districts and families throughout Luzerne, Lackawanna, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties with its elementary school in Kingston for children in grades K–8, and a high school in Luzerne for students in grades 9–12. Under SESI leadership, The Graham Academy will continue helping students to excel through communication, exploration, opportunity, acceptance, accountability, and ambition.

“This is a natural evolution for The Graham Academy, our parents and students,” said Nick Ouellette, president and CEO of The Graham Academy. “Like us, SESI is dedicated to the highest standards of program excellence for students with specialized learning needs, and they bring tremendous expertise and resources to bear. I am confident our legacy of providing a supportive campus will continue to thrive with the SESI team’s support and dedication.”

The addition of The Graham Academy marks SESI’s ninth and tenth locations serving students across Pennsylvania. Other locations include: High Road School of Philadelphia; High Road of Ferguson and Frankford; Anthony Wayne Academy; Capital Academy; High Road School of Southern York; High Road School of York County and William C. Goodridge Academy.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. serves students in grades K–12 (aged 5-21) with exceptionalities including but not limited to autism spectrum disorders, emotional disabilities, learning disabilities, traumatic brain injury, ADHD, other health impairments, and oppositional defiant disorder.

For additional information, visit www.sesischools.com .