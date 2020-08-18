World-leading LGBTQ platform makes strides in HIV prevention, user privacy protection and more
BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity Holdings Limited (“BlueCity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLCT), a world-leading online LGBTQ platform, today released its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report and 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, both in their very first editions, which highlight the Company’s initiatives to drive progress towards a more diverse and inclusive space for its employees, its 49 million users globally and wider society.
“We are thrilled to issue our first CSR and ESG reports today, though a strong commitment to social responsibility has been rooted in our brand DNA since day one,” said Baoli Ma, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BlueCity.
“We have always believed in the power of technology and understood the responsibility tied to it. We will continue to improve our products and governance to meet the needs of the underserved LGBTQ global community with both commercial services and our public interest initiatives.”
Highlights of the Company's achievements include:
HIV prevention
R&D and privacy protection
Content Monitoring and Preventing Use by Minors
In addition to the information released in the 2019 reports, BlueCity has actively adopted measures to help our community and broader society in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 crisis globally, including:
BlueCity was ranked at No. 12 among 50 top Chinese Internet companies for its CSR performance in 2019 according to a latest report released last month by China CSR Research Center, an affiliate of Southern Weekly, one of the country’s most influential media outlets.
Launched in 2003, the annual ranking is one of the most authoritative CSR performance indices in China.
Read the full reports here:
About BlueCity
BlueCity is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform, providing a full suite of services aimed at empowering the LGBTQ community in every aspect of their daily lives. As a central hub of BlueCity’s services and platforms, the Blued mobile app allows our users to connect with each other, express themselves, and access professional health related services and family planning consulting services at their fingertips. Blued has connected more than 49 million registered users worldwide as of March 31, 2020 and has a leading foothold in many markets.
