The "Global Light Towers Market By Mobility Type (Stationary v/s Mobile), By Mast Type (Fixed v/s Adjustable), By Technology (Manual Lifting System v/s Hydraulic Lifting System), By Fuel Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Light Towers Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the rising demand for light towers for safe and secure operations in various end-user industries such as construction, mining, oil & gas, among others. Additionally, factors such as increased infrastructural development activities such as highway construction, railway line construction and maintenance, bridge construction, among others are further anticipated to propel the market during the next five years.



The industry is segmented based on mobility type, mast type, technology, fuel type, end-user industry, company and region. Based on fuel type, the market can be categorized into diesel, hybrid, direct power and others. The diesel fuel type is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the easy and long reliability of diesel-powered light towers. Additionally, remote and off-grid applications where access to grid power is non-existent, diesel light towers are widely used.



Regionally, the light towers market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall light towers market owing to the strong investments in infrastructure development and oil & gas exploration activities especially in countries like the U.S. and Canada.



Major players operating in the light towers market including Generac Holding, Terex Corporation, Doosan Portable Power, Wacker Neuson, Atlas Copco, United Rental, Will-Burt Company, P&I Generators, Nixon Hire, Brandon Hire Station and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in January 2019, Generac introduced its Generac Mobile and Generac Pro rental equipment industry solutions. Generac Mobile deals with mobile light towers, generators, heaters, pumps, and dust suppression solutions while Generac Pro deals with rugged outdoor power equipment for residential, commercial, and municipal needs.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Light Towers Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Light Towers Market based on mobility type, mast type, technology, fuel type, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Light Towers Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Light Towers Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Light Towers Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Light Towers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Mobility Type (Stationary v/s Mobile)

5.2.2. By Mast Type (Fixed v/s Adjustable)

5.2.3. By Technology (Manual Lifting System v/s Hydraulic Lifting System)

5.2.4. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Hybrid, Direct Power, Others)

5.2.5. By End-user Industry (Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Others)

5.2.6. By Region

5.2.7. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Light Towers Market Outlook



7. Europe Light Towers Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Light Towers Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Light Towers Market Outlook



10. South America Light Towers Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Generac Holding

13.2.2. Terex Corporation

13.2.3. Doosan Portable Power

13.2.4. Wacker Neuson

13.2.5. Atlas Copco

13.2.6. United Rental

13.2.7. Will-Burt Company

13.2.8. P&I Generators

13.2.9. Nixon Hire

13.2.10. Brandon Hire Station



14. Strategic Recommendations



