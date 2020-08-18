Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor market is expected to reach $15.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026. Two-wheeler hub motor is a motor attached to the wheels of a two-wheeler to drive directly with higher efficiency and flexibility. It reduces the weight of the vehicle and generates high torque at low rpm. Hub motors for two-wheelers can also work as a brake by functioning as a generator rather than a motor.



Factors such as the increase in the number of electric vehicles and government initiatives to reduce pollution levels are driving the growth of the market. However, the high initial cost is restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the installation, the rear hub motor segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as it is more preferred by manufacturers owing to its improved stability and performance.



The key vendors mentioned are Robert Bosch GmbH, Go SwissDrive, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG, Heinzmann GmbH & Co KG, Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co Ltd, Leaf Motor, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Ananda Drive Techniques (Shanghai) Co Ltd, QS MOTOR, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co Ltd, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd, NTN Corporation, EnerTrac Corporation, MAC SHANGHAI ELECTRIC MOTOR COMPANY LTD, and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 DC Motor

5.3 AC Motor



6 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Braking Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Regenerative Braking

6.3 Conventional Braking



7 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Capacity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Less than 500 W

7.3 500-2500 W

7.4 More than 2500 W



8 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Geared Hub Motor

8.3 Gearless Hub Motor



9 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electric Motorcycle

9.3 Electric Scooter/Moped

9.4 Electric Bike



10 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Installation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Rear Hub Motor

10.3 Front Hub Motor



11 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Motor Architecture

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) Motor

11.3 Brushed Motor

11.4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

11.5 Induction Motor



12 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Power Output

12.1 Introduction

12.2 &lessThan; 0.5 kW

12.3 0.5-1.5 kW

12.4 1.5-4 kW

12.5 >4 kW



13 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Sales Channel

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Aftermarket

13.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



14 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Geography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.5 South America

14.6 Middle East & Africa



15 Strategic Benchmarking



16 Vendors Landscape

16.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.2 Go SwissDrive

16.3 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG

16.4 Heinzmann GmbH & Co KG

16.5 Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co Ltd

16.6 Leaf Motor

16.7 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

16.8 Ananda Drive Techniques (Shanghai) Co Ltd

16.9 QS MOTOR

16.10 Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co Ltd

16.11 Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd

16.12 NTN Corporation

16.13 EnerTrac Corporation

16.14 MAC SHANGHAI ELECTRIC MOTOR COMPANY LTD

16.15 Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yc3ttj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900