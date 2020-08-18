Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor market is expected to reach $15.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026. Two-wheeler hub motor is a motor attached to the wheels of a two-wheeler to drive directly with higher efficiency and flexibility. It reduces the weight of the vehicle and generates high torque at low rpm. Hub motors for two-wheelers can also work as a brake by functioning as a generator rather than a motor.
Factors such as the increase in the number of electric vehicles and government initiatives to reduce pollution levels are driving the growth of the market. However, the high initial cost is restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the installation, the rear hub motor segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as it is more preferred by manufacturers owing to its improved stability and performance.
The key vendors mentioned are Robert Bosch GmbH, Go SwissDrive, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG, Heinzmann GmbH & Co KG, Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co Ltd, Leaf Motor, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Ananda Drive Techniques (Shanghai) Co Ltd, QS MOTOR, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co Ltd, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd, NTN Corporation, EnerTrac Corporation, MAC SHANGHAI ELECTRIC MOTOR COMPANY LTD, and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 DC Motor
5.3 AC Motor
6 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Braking Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Regenerative Braking
6.3 Conventional Braking
7 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Capacity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Less than 500 W
7.3 500-2500 W
7.4 More than 2500 W
8 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Geared Hub Motor
8.3 Gearless Hub Motor
9 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Electric Motorcycle
9.3 Electric Scooter/Moped
9.4 Electric Bike
10 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Installation
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Rear Hub Motor
10.3 Front Hub Motor
11 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Motor Architecture
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) Motor
11.3 Brushed Motor
11.4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
11.5 Induction Motor
12 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Power Output
12.1 Introduction
12.2 &lessThan; 0.5 kW
12.3 0.5-1.5 kW
12.4 1.5-4 kW
12.5 >4 kW
13 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Sales Channel
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Aftermarket
13.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
14 Global Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.3 Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.5 South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
15 Strategic Benchmarking
16 Vendors Landscape
16.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
16.2 Go SwissDrive
16.3 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG
16.4 Heinzmann GmbH & Co KG
16.5 Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co Ltd
16.6 Leaf Motor
16.7 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd
16.8 Ananda Drive Techniques (Shanghai) Co Ltd
16.9 QS MOTOR
16.10 Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co Ltd
16.11 Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd
16.12 NTN Corporation
16.13 EnerTrac Corporation
16.14 MAC SHANGHAI ELECTRIC MOTOR COMPANY LTD
16.15 Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yc3ttj
