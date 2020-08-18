Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methylene Chloride Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for methylene chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market studied is increasing demand from the paints & coatings industry.



Pharmaceutical application is expected to dominate the methylene chloride market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.



Key Market Trends



Increasing demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

Methylene chloride, which is also called Dichloromethane (DCM), is used as a solvent in the pharmaceutical application.

Methylene chloride is mainly used to extract several compounds and are also used in the production of antibiotics and vitamins. It is also been used as a tablet-coating agent.

The market for pharmaceuticals is emerging rapidly, owing to the growing middle-class, aging, rising incomes, and increasing urbanization in Countries such as United States, China, and India among others.

The healthcare sector in the United States is by far one of the most advanced sectors in the country. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), US firms conduct over half the world's R&D in pharmaceuticals and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines.

Therefore, the increasing pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the demand for methylene chloride during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market for methylene chloride during the forecast period.

The higher demand is expected from the major developing countries, such as China, India, Japan, and ASEAN countries.

The demand for paints & coatings is increasing in the region. The automotive and construction industry contributes to the major share in the consumption of paints and coatings.

Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market globally, which is led by India, China, and various Southeast Asian countries. The main driving factors for the growth of the construction activities in these countries are increasing living standards, higher per capita income, industrialization, infrastructural development, etc.

The pharmaceutical production in the countries such as China and India have been growing owing to the government initiatives and manufacturers investments in the sector. This is expected to boost the consumption of the market studied in the pharmaceutical production.

Additionally, India is the one of the largest suppliers of generic medicines across the globe with around 20% share. There are currently about 3000 pharma companies in the country with a strong network of over 10,500 manufacturing facilities.

Hence, with such trends, the demand for methylene chloride in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global methylene chloride market is partially fragmented. The major companies of the market studied include Nouryon, Olin Corporation, Oxy Chemical Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Tokuyama Corporation among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Paint Remover

5.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.3 Chemical Processing

5.1.4 Foam Manufacturing

5.1.5 Metal Cleaning

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AGC Chemicals

6.4.2 Dow

6.4.3 Kem One

6.4.4 Nouryon

6.4.5 Olin Corporation

6.4.6 Oxy Chemical Corp

6.4.7 PJSC Khimprom

6.4.8 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

6.4.10 Tokuyama Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



