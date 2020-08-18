Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methylene Chloride Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for methylene chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market studied is increasing demand from the paints & coatings industry.
Pharmaceutical application is expected to dominate the methylene chloride market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Increasing demand from Pharmaceutical Industry
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global methylene chloride market is partially fragmented. The major companies of the market studied include Nouryon, Olin Corporation, Oxy Chemical Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Tokuyama Corporation among others.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Paint Remover
5.1.2 Pharmaceuticals
5.1.3 Chemical Processing
5.1.4 Foam Manufacturing
5.1.5 Metal Cleaning
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AGC Chemicals
6.4.2 Dow
6.4.3 Kem One
6.4.4 Nouryon
6.4.5 Olin Corporation
6.4.6 Oxy Chemical Corp
6.4.7 PJSC Khimprom
6.4.8 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
6.4.9 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp
6.4.10 Tokuyama Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
