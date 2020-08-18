Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyglycerol Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for polyglycerol, is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is increasing demand from the food & beverage industry. On the flipside, the chronic diseases caused by emulsifiers and unfavorable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.



Development of glycerol-derived polyglycerols, a versatile class of biocompatible oligomers whose wide potential application can be translated into rapidly increasing levels of utilization across many industries, is expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market.



Food & beverage and cosmetic sectors are the dominant segments, in terms of demand, over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region dominates the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry Segment

Global food & beverage industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 8%, during the forecast period. Polyglycerol polyricinoleate, polyglycerol esters and polyglycerol sebacate are intensively used as additives, and emulsifiers in the food & beverage Industry.

The global food additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6%, during the forecast period. This is because of the rising demand for convenience and packaged foods, where polyglycerol derivatives as food additives, are used in a higher quantity.

The global food emulsifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Emulsifiers are used in food technology to keep products moist or greasy (such as cakes and bread) or to mix fat-soluble substances with water, such as margarine.

Major applications of the polyglycerol derivates are in flavors, baking, emulsified shortenings, salad dressings, icings, fillings, whipped toppings, etc.

The food & beverage industry segment is expected to dominate the global polyglycerol market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the dominant market in polyglycerol consumption. This is because the region dominates the market for the end-user industries such as food & beverage and cosmetics.

The Asian food & beverage market is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 9%, during the forecast period, majorly driven by the increasing population and rising purchasing power. This in turn will create demand for polyglycerol derivatives, to be used as additives and emulsifiers in food & beverage industry.

Emulsifiers derived from polyglycerols are also used as a raw material in cosmetic products. The Asian cosmetic market is gaining popularity worldwide and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%, during the forecast period. Japan, Singapore, South Korea Hong Kong, and China are amongst the top 10 global cosmetics exporters.

Some of the major producers of polyglycerols operating in Asia-Pacific region are Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation and Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Landscape



The global polyglycerol market is fragmented with the presence of both international and domestic players in the market. The major companies involved in the market studied include Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Lonza, Oleon NV and DuPont, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Chronic Diseases Caused by Emulsifiers

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 Market Segmentation

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate

5.1.2 Polyglycerol Esters

5.1.3 Polyglycerol Sebacate

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Applications

5.2.1 Food Additives

5.2.2 Emulsifiers

5.2.3 Stabilizers

5.2.4 Others

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Food & Beverage

5.3.2 Cosmetics

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Mexico

5.4.2.3 Canada

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Merger & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ABITEC

6.4.2 DuPont

6.4.3 Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

6.4.4 Foodchem International Corporation

6.4.5 Jinan Dowin Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

6.4.6 Lonza

6.4.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

6.4.8 Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.9 Oleon NV

6.4.10 RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd

6.4.12 Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd



7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends

7.1 Development of Glycerol-derived Polyglycerols

7.2 Other Opportunities



