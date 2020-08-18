Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyglycerol Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for polyglycerol, is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is increasing demand from the food & beverage industry. On the flipside, the chronic diseases caused by emulsifiers and unfavorable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.
Development of glycerol-derived polyglycerols, a versatile class of biocompatible oligomers whose wide potential application can be translated into rapidly increasing levels of utilization across many industries, is expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market.
Food & beverage and cosmetic sectors are the dominant segments, in terms of demand, over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region dominates the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry Segment
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global polyglycerol market is fragmented with the presence of both international and domestic players in the market. The major companies involved in the market studied include Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Lonza, Oleon NV and DuPont, among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of Study
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Chronic Diseases Caused by Emulsifiers
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 Market Segmentation
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate
5.1.2 Polyglycerol Esters
5.1.3 Polyglycerol Sebacate
5.1.4 Others
5.2 Applications
5.2.1 Food Additives
5.2.2 Emulsifiers
5.2.3 Stabilizers
5.2.4 Others
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Food & Beverage
5.3.2 Cosmetics
5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.3.4 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Mexico
5.4.2.3 Canada
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Merger & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ABITEC
6.4.2 DuPont
6.4.3 Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
6.4.4 Foodchem International Corporation
6.4.5 Jinan Dowin Chemical Technology Co., Ltd
6.4.6 Lonza
6.4.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
6.4.8 Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.9 Oleon NV
6.4.10 RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd.
6.4.11 Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd
6.4.12 Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd
7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends
7.1 Development of Glycerol-derived Polyglycerols
7.2 Other Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9es2sw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
