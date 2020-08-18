New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Security Market by Security Type, Application, Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05184187/?utm_source=GNW

5 billion in 2020 to USD 68.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. An increasingnumber of security breaches and cyberattacks andmandate to follow regulatory and data protection lawshave contributedto the growth of thecloud security marketecosystem.

• By service model, the SaaS segment expected to hold a larger market size in 2020



Organizationsaremigrating their infrastructure to cloud due to its lower hardware cost and features, such as agility, scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency. In the cloud deployment mode, a service provider hosts the entire infrastructure and its capabilities, which are provided to organizations on a need-basis and can scale up when required.

Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce.com, Cisco Webex, and Adobe Creative Cloud are some of the popular SaaS application vendors in the market. With the proliferation of cloud collaboration tools amid the pandemic, the SaaS businesses are expecting growth as they these solutions are easier- to- deploy, manage, and support virtually on the cloud.



APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as Australia, South Korea, and Japan, with developed security infrastructure.Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region.



APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at laudable pace to cater to their large customer base.SMEs are rapidly adopting cloud-based solutions to manage their enterprise data.



Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C-level – 33%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 42%

• By Region: North America – 38%,Europe– 14%, APAC– 19%,RoW – 29%



Major vendors offeringcloud security solutions includeMicrosoft (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), Qualys (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Broadcom (US), Checkpoint (US), IBM (US), Foreseeti (Sweden), Sophos (UK), Forcepoint (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Bitglass (US), Imperva (US), CipherCloud (US), Proofpoint (US), Zscaler (US), FireEye (US), CloudPassage (US), Fortinet (US), Avanan (US), Illumio (US), vArmour (US), Aqua Security (Israel), Cloudflare (US), SiteLock (US), and Tenable (US). The cloud security market study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players,along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers thecloud securitymarket size across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments,includingapplication, service model,security type, organization size, vertical,and region.



The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leadingmarket players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



