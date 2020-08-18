SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indio, a subsidiary of Applied Systems, today announced that Threlkeld & Company Insurance has selected Indio to fully digitize the client data capture and application process across all commercial lines, including supplements. Leveraging Indio’s integration with Vertafore’s AMS360, Threlkeld & Company will digitally transform their insurance application and renewal process, resulting in a process that is quicker and supports remote operational requirements.

“Automation is something we truly value at Threlkeld & Company Insurance as it allows us to provide faster and lower cost service to our customers from anywhere,” said Diane Smith, Vice President & Commercial Lines Manager at Threlkeld & Company Insurance. “Utilizing Indio to automate the data capture and entry process for commercial lines allows our agents to quickly and easily serve clients regardless of being in the office or working remotely.”

Indio enables agencies to deliver a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. The application uses smart-form automapping to reduce the need for rekeying client information across multiple applications, increasing efficiency while reducing errors and omissions. Agencies can communicate in real time with clients directly within the online insurance forms, enabling communication and collaboration all within a single application. Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative, easier, and minimize errors and omissions, saving agencies and their clients’ time and money.

“While the world is relying on digital connectivity to continue operations, insurance should be no different,” said Mike Furlong, chief executive officer, Indio Technologies. “Indio will enable Threlkeld & Company Insurance to eliminate the paper-driven process of filling out applications and provide a digital commercial lines application process, supporting new business growth while servicing customers as they are social distancing.”

About Indio

Indio, a division of Applied Systems, provides insurance application and renewal software to automate the commercial lines submission process among agencies, brokerages, insurers and the insured. The application provides a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. In simplifying and accelerating the submission and renewal process, Indio enables agencies, brokerages, and insurers to create greater

Lauren Malcolm Indio 4048420055 lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com