SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAY®, a Singapore-based luxury brand, known for its futuristic and architectural designs, today announced the launch of the RAPTOR® AirPods Pro case, available now for pre-order and shipping to customers on September 21, 2020. The RAPTOR complements Apple’s leading-edge technology and transforms the AirPods Pro case into a futuristic, functional piece of art with a re-imagined exterior. The RAPTOR is GRAY’s first case compatible with AirPods Pro, adding to its collection of cases which also includes the VIPER ® AirPods case for first and second generation AirPods.



“When designing the RAPTOR we threw down the gauntlet and brought the GRAY touch of extreme design to new heights, creating a case for the AirPods Pro that has never been seen or done before,” said Kevin Wu, Founder and CEO of GRAY. “Our customers consistently challenge us to reimagine the possibilities of the technology we use every day and that’s exactly what we did with the RAPTOR – transforming the AirPods Pro case we all know and love into a showstopping piece of art for the palm of your hands.”

The RAPTOR AirPods Pro case is engineered with a bold exterior constructed of silicone – a material others have made ordinary; GRAY has transformed into something spectacular. The case is designed with powerful, sculpted diagonal lines that run along the body of the case, drawing attention to the metal inlay at its heart built of CNC machined aerospace grade aluminum or titanium. Strong angular lines frame the case’s charge light, transforming it into an extraordinary design element that pulsates with energy while charging. Two additional metal inserts positioned at the flanks complete the RAPTOR’s unique design and provide for a more ergonomic grip.

The RAPTOR AirPods Pro case comes in four exclusive design options, all available now for pre-order at www.GRAY.inc :

STEALTH: Silicone case with black anodized T6061 aluminum inserts with a sandblasted finish; $99

GRAY’s original VIPER ® AirPods case reimagines the possibility of what an existing AirPods can look and feel like. The VIPER is available in SHADOW ($199), STEALTH ($199), GALACTIC BLUE ($199) and TITANIUM ($399) design options and is compatible with the first and second generation AirPods.

The RAPTOR is the latest addition to GRAY’s lineup of luxury tech accessories. Other products include the CYBER WATCH ® case for Apple Watch, ADVENT ® and ALTER EGO ® luxury iPhone cases, VANDIUM ® RFID-blocking designer card wallet, CORAZON ® bitcoin hardware wallet, ZYRA ® laptop case and the SHARD ® writing tools.

For more information or to pre-order the RAPTOR®, visit www.GRAY.inc .

*Prices shown on the website reflect the cost in USD converted from SGD and are likely to fluctuate slightly.

About GRAY®

The GRAY® brand, founded and based in Singapore, owes much of its distinctive character to the city that they call home. Inspired by the technologically advanced city-state, GRAY® was born to be the periscope into the future, to inspire those who will shape it. Rebels at heart, GRAY®'s designs have no history as their heritage is the future, their creations are daring experiments in mechanical artistry, engineered with the most advanced technical materials possible. To date they have created the most exclusive and luxurious tech accessories for the iPhone, Samsung & MacBook, cryptocurrency hardware wallets, and a range of daily accessories such as writing instruments and card wallets.

Media Contact

Brittany Johnson

Uproar PR for GRAY

bjohnson@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x246



