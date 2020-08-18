KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.), the country’s leading specialist for restored custom Defenders and classic Land Rovers, announces its partnership with U.K. auto leader Electric Classic Cars (ECC), an expert in electric conversions of classic vehicles. Through this partnership, E.C.D. embarks on its mission to build the first electric Defender in the U.S. with Tesla drivetrain. E.C.D. and ECC both show unmatched attention to detail, engineering prowess and quality control, making them true industry leaders. Now, the best in U.S. and U.K. engineering meets world-class Tesla technology to deliver a truly one-of-a-kind experience for classic car fanatics and Defender enthusiasts. The first electric Defender in the U.S. rolls off the line later this year, and a video teaser is available online now.



E.C.D. carefully selected ECC as its electric drivetrain solution partner to ensure an alignment of brand values focused on delivering quality builds and experiences unlike any other. Similar to E.C.D., the founders of ECC started the brand based on a passion for classic vehicles and the inspiration to bring them into the 21st century in terms of performance and environmental impact. Based out of the U.K., ECC will be a trusted vendor and expert resource for the E.C.D. team, making them a powerhouse duo as the first electric Defender in the U.S. is set to be built this October for completion in December.

“After many conversations and meetings with Electric Classic Cars, we soon realized they are at the absolute top of the game and a superb fit for working with E.C.D.,” said Tom Humble, Founder of E.C.D. “As with everything E.C.D., custom and quality are at the forefront of everything we do. We cannot wait to release the electric Defender as an environmentally-friendly version of an iconic vehicle, continuing its legacy with zero-emissions.”

At E.C.D., every build is started and completed in-house at its 45,000 square foot facility. Customers don’t buy their dream car – they build it – customizing every aspect of the vehicle, alongside E.C.D.’s 47 true craftsmen and technicians over 2,200 hours. E.C.D. completes approximately 60 custom Defenders each year, building atop a rich history by restoring classic vehicles with integrity. Each build maintains its true heritage, look and feel, whilst thoroughly modernizing through subtle, luxurious enhancements and a modern, powerful and reliable drivetrain. Now, the Tesla drivetrain will be one of the engine options available in these custom Defenders.

E.C.D. experts worked diligently to ensure the electric drivetrain would reach its full potential in a Defender, given these heavier vehicles are less than aerodynamic. The resulting electric setup is versatile, retaining the vehicle’s excellent on and off-road capabilities, with superb power when needed. These vehicles also feature downhill assist and traction control, an anti-lock braking system, regenerative braking and a fully upgraded driveline to cope with the power. The electric parking brake system adds a luxury feel as an alternative to the mechanical handbrake, and the vehicle’s clutch pedal, gear stick and hi/lo ratio selector make the interior space feel a little roomier.

Installing the Tesla motor in E.C.D. custom Defenders offers 450 bhp and 0-60 in under 5 seconds. For anyone that would like to go a little quicker still, there will be a 600 bhp option for 0-60 in the 3 second range. The direct drive means no shifter, and customers can simply push the button to drive. The E.C.D. electric lineup is 50 state compliant, so consumers across the nation can discover this new level of refinement and power in silence.

E.C.D. is committed to redefining the luxury build experience with five-star customer service. For more information on E.C.D., visit www.ECDautodesign.com .

About E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off that is fully designed by the client through an immersive “Luxury Design Experience” and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D. Automotive Design’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 45,000 square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 47 talented craftsman and technicians, who hold a combined 53 ASE and four master level certifications. E.C.D. Automotive Design has a second design studio located in Malibu, California.

About Electric Classic Cars

Electric Classic Cars (ECC) was born out of a passion for classic cars and the desire to make them more reliable, fun to drive and easier to live with, and being more ecological is a nice bonus too. Based out of Wales, U.K., ECC has become the global leader in converting iconic classic cars to electric.