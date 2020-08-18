CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisle Rocket, a Chicago-based marketing agency that unifies creative services, data and technology to drive results, announced today that it had promoted Noah Freeman to the role of Head of Product. Previously Freeman was the Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Social Fulcrum, a leading social agency that was acquired by Aisle Rocket in 2019.



In his new role at Aisle Rocket, Freeman will lead the agency’s product team to develop data-driven solutions across all digital channels. At Social Fulcrum, Freeman developed an exhaustive knowledge of Facebook ad operations, and in his new role he will expand strategies across all digital ad platforms.

“Noah’s knowledge of the Facebook platform has led to many innovative solutions to enhance the way we use technology and data to deploy media. It is a logical next step for him to take the same approach across other digital platforms and tools,” said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Aisle Rocket. “The current economic turmoil is rewriting the marketing playbook for the entire industry. Optimizing our platforms will lead to better outcomes for our clients.”

Freeman added that recent product developments at Aisle Rocket would lead to a new range of exciting opportunities for clients.

“It was an amazing experience building our Facebook ad product portfolio over the past few years at Social Fulcrum. I can’t wait to broaden that work to more platforms and work on even bigger problems at the new combined Aisle Rocket,” Freeman said. “This is an exciting time to be leading the product team at Aisle Rocket into a new era of innovation, and we can’t wait to show our clients what’s possible.”

About Aisle Rocket

Aisle Rocket is a new kind of agency, focused entirely on delivering results. By unifying marketing and creative services backed by data and technology, Aisle Rocket drives revenue through best-in-class creative, e-commerce and media execution. Aisle Rocket’s managed Customer Data Platform (CDP) harnesses a brand’s 1st-party data to inform omnichannel online and offline media campaigns, supported by world-class creative, content, and UX.

