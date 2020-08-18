LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BitAngels Las Vegas, a digital currency investor network to expand the blockchain investment ecosystem globally, today announced their next pitch event will take place August 20 at 10 am PST online. Free tickets are offered for a limited time on the event page.





Confirmed presenters include:





SupraFin - a smart WealthTech platform for crypto assets

Numio - bridging the traditional banking infrastructure with DeFi solutions globally

Blockstation - a digital asset Trading Platform providing end-to-end, plug-and-play support for listing, trading, clearing and settlement of digital assets

Tradery Labs - a decentralized, autonomous hedge-fund that helps investors avoid the emotional turmoil of day trading volatile crypto-assets





“Virtual events allow us to bring blockchain startups from around the globe to the Las Vegas community and BitAngels network,” said Erika Zapanta, BitAngels Las Vegas city co-leader. “They provide flexibility and aren’t bound by geographical limitations, allowing us to help investors and entrepreneurs from anywhere foster valuable connections.”





BitAngels Las Vegas will feature startup pitches and networking with like-minded professionals. This will be the first of many BitAngels Las Vegas events. Those interested in fintech, blockchain, payments and more are welcome to attend.





To learn more or RSVP for the Las Vegas event, visit the event page.

To apply to present or sponsor an upcoming event, submit the application form.







About BitAngels

BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person. Past BitAngels funded companies include Maidsafe, Factom, Ethereum, BnkToTheFuture, Shapeshift, and Storj.

BitAngels Las Vegas