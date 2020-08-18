PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today said it has been named a market leader across the majority of categories in the just-released Ardent Partners B2B Payment Technology Landscape report.



Ardent Partners is widely regarded as the leading research and advisory firm for procure-to-pay technology platforms. The annual landscape report concludes a rigorous research process that leveraged qualitative, quantitative, and deep market knowledge. The B2B Payment Technology Landscape report is relied upon by treasurers, CFOs and financial professionals to evaluate and distinguish among the many solution providers and available technologies.

Bottomline’s experience, domain expertise and technology innovation were recognized as ‘Market Leader’ in six of seven categories evaluated in the report:

B2B payment types

Supplier onboarding and enablement

Solution deployment and ongoing support

Global capabilities

Working capital management options

Reporting and analytics

Governance, risk and compliance

Ardent summarized Bottomline’s capabilities by noting, “The company has a particular strength in serving small, medium and large enterprises doing business in North America and globally.”

Bottomline’s Paymode-X is transforming how more than 425,000 business pay and get paid, securely processing $200B+ in B2B spend annually. Paymode-X unlocks the strategic value of AP/AR and optimizes working capital with digitized, secure, streamlined, scalable and cost-effective processes.

“Automating, digitizing and securing paper-based B2B payments processes are center stage this year as businesses operating virtually have been driven to enable access for so many mission-critical financial functions,” said Bill Wardwell, SVP Strategy, Product, and Business Operations, Bottomline. “Advancing those efforts globally, innovating solution reach, and serving finance, treasury and accounts payable professionals to deploy them smartly, simply and securely is how Bottomline creates customer delight. The Ardent Partners report is rewarding acknowledgement of this purpose.”

“Bottomline excels in the depth and breadth of its B2B payment capabilities and is an advanced leader in the space. Bottomline’s solutions are used by enterprises of all sizes, especially those that require a broader and more comprehensive solution,” said Bob Cohen, Vice President of Research, Ardent Partners. “Not surprisingly, we have also named Bottomline as a Key Provider in 2020, an award that recognizes key providers in the space for their innovative solutions and the impact that have had on customer results as well as their progressive and visionary plans and roadmap.”

About Bottomline:

Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit bottomline.com .

