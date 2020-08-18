SAN JOSE, Calif, JAIPUR, India, and LONDON, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Valley based Innovation Minds announced today that it will team up with Capstone Legal of Jaipur, India. The bond creates a unique approach, using technology to help the legal industry instill an immersive equality, diversity, and inclusion (ED&I) culture in enterprises with measurable standards for supporting the building of a bias-free culture.



Capstone has combined the highest degree of ED&I expertise on a world scale with Innovation Minds technology to promote new concepts of co-creation, measurable impact, and tailor-made strategies that allow law firms to build this increasingly critical area of expertise in their firms.

Capstone recently named Amit Popat as Global Leader for Equality, Diversity & Inclusion. Popat is an internationally acknowledged Diversity, Equality, and Human Rights Specialist and Head of Equality and Access to Justice for The Bar Standards Board, London, UK, leading the ED&I agenda for all of England and Wales. As an international change agent, versed in tackling entrenched attitudes and perceptions, introducing difficult topics and facilitating open conversations for law firms, corporate clients, and academic partners, he noted, “The Innovation Minds platform will provide the foundation to make this work engaging, scalable, far-reaching, and powerful.”

"This is the first time that an Indian law firm has partnered with a technology company in this space," said Ashish Singh, co-founder and joint managing partner of Capstone Legal and leader of Capstone Foundation , a non-profit organization promoting the use of technology in legal education and training. "We will be able to help companies worldwide because of the very nature of the Innovation Minds platform, enabling technology to play a facilitating role where it's never been used before. Law firms have started to understand the value of having top ED&I subject matter experts and technology which can remove geographical barriers and merge different styles of thinking."

"We are so proud to be a part of this opportunity to promote cultural change on a world stage," said Bala Balasubramaniam, CEO of Innovation Minds. "Thinking differently and bringing innovative processes into the Legal industry is critical, as it is where the seeds are sown for change in policy and law, and from where lives are influenced."



About Innovation Minds

Founded in 2015, by an established team of executive innovation leaders from top Silicon Valley companies, Innovation Minds was created to provide a holistic innovation management solution that takes the guesswork out of running an effective, sustainable, and productive innovation program. Backed by a bench strength of Master facilitators and Ideapreneurs, the company’s cloud-based Innovation Management platform delivers a crisp socially engaging space for ideators and an intuitive guide-like flow for those responsible for running their organizations' innovation programs. Clean integrated Project Management, Visual Collaboration Workspaces, and 360° Assessment joins many tools into one and lets seamless integrations happen with others. AI/ML-powered Innovator Profiles form like-minded powerful teams to get ideas to the finish line. Survey and Feedback Management, Live and Webcasted Events following the exclusive 6Thons© Framework with onboard RSVP Management further fortify the solution. The tools present easy scalability to pilot for POC, and rapidly and economically expand to thousands of users globally.

About Capstone Legal

Capstone Legal is a recognized pioneer in the use of technology and innovation in the legal arena, and frequently cited by international news publications, online journals, and television news programs. Headquartered in Jaipur, India, with offices in Jodhpur and Delhi, Capstone has handled over 800 cases with constitutional and trial courts including the Supreme Court of India in complex commercial disputes and vital public interest litigation pertaining to human rights.

The Firm was recognized by Vantage Asia, Hong Kong as a 'Rising Star, 2019' law firm, among the "50 emerging law firms that are blazing a trail in the legal market." Singapore Academy of Law on Singapore's State of Legal Innovation in the Asia Pacific recognized Capstone as a "law firm advising on new practice areas such as forensic, AI, blockchain and defense."

