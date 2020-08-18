New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896124/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Physical Security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$33.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Life Security segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Facility Management Security Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Facility Management Security segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 248-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Axis Communications AB

BlackBeery AtHoc Inc.

Cobalt Inc.

Denyo Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Enera Inc.

Everbridge, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

TOA Corporation

UNI-PEX Co., Ltd.

Visiplex, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896124/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure:

(IRIS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Physical Security (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Physical Security (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Physical Security (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Life Security (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Life Security (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Life Security (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Facility Management Security (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Facility Management Security (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Facility Management Security (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Broadcasting System (System) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Broadcasting System (System) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Broadcasting System (System) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Communications System (System) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Communications System (System) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Communications System (System) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Perimeter Intrusion System (System) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Perimeter Intrusion System (System) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Perimeter Intrusion System (System) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Signage (System) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Signage (System) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Signage (System) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Surveillance System (System) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Surveillance System (System) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Surveillance System (System) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Systems (System) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Other Systems (System) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Other Systems (System) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Government (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Government (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Mining (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Mining (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 51: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Education (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Education (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 54: Education (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 57: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure:

(IRIS) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: United States Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 60: United States Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: United States Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in the United States by System:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 63: United States Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Breakdown by System:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: United States Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 66: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 67: Canadian Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Canadian Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 69: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Canadian Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Canadian Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Review by System in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 72: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Canadian Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 75: Canadian Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 76: Japanese Market for Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Japanese Market for Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by System for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Japanese Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure

(IRIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Japanese Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 84: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 85: Chinese Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Chinese Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Chinese Demand for Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 92: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Chinese Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 94: European Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: European Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: European Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 100: European Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by System: 2020-2027



Table 101: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Europe in US$ Million by

System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: European Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 103: European Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: European Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 106: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: French Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in France by System: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: French Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by System: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: French Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: French Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 115: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: German Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: German Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: German Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by System: 2012-2019



Table 120: German Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: German Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 124: Italian Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Italian Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Italian Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Italian Demand for Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 131: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Italian Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Intelligent Emergency

Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS): Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: United Kingdom Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Intelligent Emergency

Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS): Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: United Kingdom Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by

System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure

(IRIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: United Kingdom Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020-2027



Table 146: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Breakdown by

System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Intelligent Emergency Response

Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Asia-Pacific by System:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by System: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 160: Rest of World Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Rest of World Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: Rest of World Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Rest of World Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Historic Market Review by System in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Rest of World Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and

Infrastructure (IRIS) Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of World Intelligent Emergency Response Systems

and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896124/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001