NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit today announced that it has launched a partnership with Sage (Sage.com) to provide business financing capabilities to their Sage Accountants Network (SAN) and small business clients.



Through this deal, clients of accountants in the Sage network will gain access to capital through Biz2Credit's small business funding platform, which has arranged more than $3 billion in financing to thousands of small and mid-sized companies over the last decade. This agreement comes on the heels of Biz2Credit’s announcement of a PPP Loan Forgiveness partnership with CPA.com earlier this summer.

“Now Sage Accountants Network members can leverage this as a new service to offer their clients. Accountants can apply for financing on their clients’ behalf quickly and easily,” said Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora, one of the nation’s top experts in small business lending.

“Sage is also connecting their customers with Biz2Credit and CPA.com's PPP Forgiveness Tool for free loan forgiveness application processing,” Arora, a pioneer in FinTech, added. “This partnership will cover PPP, and normal financing products as well - it's an all-in-one partnership.”

Biz2Credit will host an informative “Lunch & Learn” workshop with Sage SAN accounting firms on August 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). The workshop is open for anyone who would like to learn more about the offering, and how accounting firms can help their clients secure financing. Register online – space is limited.

Sage clients, both accounting firms and the small businesses they serve, are gaining access to preferred pricing and Biz2Credit’s industry-leading financial monitoring tools for small businesses. Biz2Credit’s patented BizAnalyzer software allows SAN clients to monitor the financial health of their business clients, offer insights to help improve cash flow, and build credit. In addition to access to the BizAnalyzer, SAN clients can also take advantage of Biz2Credit’s Small Business Funding Platform, which offers a range of financing options, including recent government-backed loan programs like the PPP.

“Through this partnership, we’re able to serve accounting professionals further with enhanced services for their clients,” said Rafael Casas, Sr. Manager – Sage Accountant Solutions.

About Sage and the Sage Accountants Network (SAN)

At Sage, we transform the way people think and work, enabling their organizations to thrive. Every day, all around the world, our 13,000 colleagues and local networks of accountants and partners support and enable business success. Sage is a partner that accountants and bookkeepers like you can trust. We're here to help you protect and grow your client base by providing the solutions, support, and education to be more valued business partners to your clients. Partner with more than 11,000 accountants and bookkeepers. Join today and enjoy the benefits and resources that help you better serve your clients.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $3 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.