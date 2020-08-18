FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (IAIC:OTC PINK) reported on Friday its results for the second quarter and first six months of 2020.



For the second quarter of 2020, revenues increased 30% to $4,819,000, compared to second quarter 2019 revenues of $3,704,000. The information technology services company reduced its net losses by $174,000, or 83%, and reported a net loss in the second quarter of 2020 of $35,000, or $0.00 per share basic and diluted, versus a net loss in the second quarter of 2019 of $209,000, or ($0.02) per share basic and diluted.

For the first six months of 2020, revenues increased 41% to $6,881,000, compared to second quarter 2019 revenues of $4,883,000. The company reduced its net losses by $238,000, or 60%, and reported a net loss in the six months ended June 30, 2020, of $161,000, or ($0.01) per share basic and diluted, versus a net loss in the six months ended June 30, 2019, of $399,000, or ($0.04) per share basic and diluted.

“There is no doubt about it - 2019 was a tough year,” said Sandor Rosenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IAI. “Contracts were expiring in normal course, but every material new contract and subcontract we won was delayed due to protests by companies competing for the business. Despite managing our offices and employees through ever-changing directives and regulations due to the COVID health emergency, we turned the corner during this second quarter, as the largest of these delayed subcontracts emerged from protest almost a year after it was originally won. In June we were able to commence a massive modernization effort at a federal agency that could be worth upwards of $25 million over the subcontract’s seven-year term. With the addition of this effort, we expect our third quarter to be profitable, and we should remain so for the foreseeable future.

“With our recent large-scale modernization successes, especially with regard to aging COBOL-based systems, we are poised to pursue and win opportunities with the federal government, as well as efforts to modernize and enhance state and local data systems and large-scale commercial systems. We make an excellent teammate when tackling multi-faceted modernization efforts.”

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and extending their reach to the internet and more modern platforms.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information Analysis Incorporated

Statements of Operations

3 Months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data; unaudited) 2020 2019 Revenues: Professional fees $ 928 $ 762 Software sales 3,891 2,942 Total revenues 4,819 3,704 Cost of revenues: Cost of professional fees 601 435 Cost of software sales 3,829 2,912 Total cost revenues 4,430 3,347 Gross profit 389 357 Selling, general and administrative expense 366 529 Commissions expense 57 40 Loss from operations (34 ) (212 ) Other (loss) income (1 ) 3 Loss before income taxes (35 ) (209 ) Net loss $ (35 ) $ (209 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,211,760 11,207,804 Diluted 11,211,760 11,207,804

Information Analysis Incorporated

Statements of Operations

6 Months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

2020 2019 Revenues: Professional fees $ 1,773 $ 1,524 Software sales 5,108 3,359 Total revenues 6,881 4,883 Cost of revenues: Cost of professional fees 1,181 881 Cost of software sales 5,032 3,322 Total cost revenues 6,213 4,203 Gross profit 668 680 Selling, general and administrative expense 707 1,014 Commissions expense 123 71 Loss from operations (162 ) (405 ) Other income 1 6 Loss before income taxes (161 ) (399 ) Net loss $ (161 ) $ (399 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,211,760 11,204,799 Diluted 11,211,760 11,204,799

Information Analysis Incorporated

Balance Sheets

(in thousands) As of

June 30, 2020

(unaudited) As of

December 31, 2019

(audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 961 $ 1,039 Accounts receivable, net 968 669 Prepaid expenses 88 500 Total current assets 2,017 2,208 Right-of-use operating lease asset 101 150 Fixed assets, net 16 10 Contract assets 14 - Other assets 6 6 Total assets $ 2,154 $ 2,374





LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 176 $ 216 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 250 220 Note payable – current 149 - Commissions payable 104 108 Operating lease liability – current 99 104 Contract liabilities 64 464 Other accrued liabilities 8 54 Interest payable 1 - Total current liabilities 851 1,166 Note payable – non-current 301 - Operating lease liability – non-current - 46 Total liabilities 1,152 1,212





Common stock, par value $0.01, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,854,376 shares issued, 11,211,760 shares outstanding

as of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 128 128 Additional paid in capital 14,684 14,683 Accumulated deficit (12,880 ) (12,719 ) Less treasury stock; 1,642,616 shares at cost (930 ) (930 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,002 1,162 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,154 $ 2,374

For additional information contact:

Matt Sands

(703) 293-7925