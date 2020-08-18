BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing international insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Jennifer Johnston has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer.



Johnston brings a wealth of experience in branding, marketing and communications in the insurance industry, consulting and professional services as well as technology. She has a proven ability to lead marketing during times of change and rapid expansion and has been a passionate advocate for high-value client experience and digital marketing solutions.

“Jennifer is highly experienced, both in marketing and insurance, and we’re excited to welcome her to Risk Strategies,” said Sharon Edwards, Risk Strategies’ Chief Operating Officer. “She will be instrumental in helping us generate demand for and recognition of the company, its products, and services. She will be focusing on integrating and unifying our brand across all channels, enhancing the client experience and value proposition for Risk Strategies’ specialty practices and developing the strategic marketing actions we need to execute as we continue to grow and scale our business domestically and internationally.”

Johnston joins Risk Strategies from CopperPoint Insurance Companies where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to CopperPoint, she served as Chief Strategic Marketing Officer for PMA Companies/Old Republic Insurance Group, and Vice President of Marketing for Unisys Global Industries with global marketing responsibility for financial services, public sector, and commercial industries practices. Johnston started her career at TELUS, a Canadian national telecommunications company.

Johnston has a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Marketing from Bishop's University, and a master’s in Executive Development from the University of British Columbia’s Facility of Commerce. She is a member of the American Marketing Association Executive Circle. She has been recognized by the Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS), Wall Street Journal and other industry publications for her marketing excellence. Johnston is active in her community and in corporate philanthropic programs and community giving.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, international firm with offices across the country. As a leading insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations in cities including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and Montreal.

