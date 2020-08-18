New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carrier Screening Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895862/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020-2027. Molecular Screening Test, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biochemical Screening Test segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $710.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Carrier Screening market in the U.S. is estimated at US$710.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$958.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Carrier Screening Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Carrier Screening Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Carrier Screening Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Carrier Screening Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Molecular Screening Test (Test Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Molecular Screening Test (Test Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Molecular Screening Test (Test Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Biochemical Screening Test (Test Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Biochemical Screening Test (Test Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Biochemical Screening Test (Test Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Cystic Fibrosis (Disease Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Cystic Fibrosis (Disease Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Cystic Fibrosis (Disease Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Tay-Sachs (Disease Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Tay-Sachs (Disease Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Tay-Sachs (Disease Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Gaucher Disease (Disease Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Gaucher Disease (Disease Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Gaucher Disease (Disease Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Sickle Cell Disease (Disease Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Sickle Cell Disease (Disease Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Sickle Cell Disease (Disease Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Disease Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Disease Type) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Disease Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Genetic Disorders (Disease Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Genetic Disorders (Disease Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Genetic Disorders (Disease Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Other Disease Types (Disease Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Other Disease Types (Disease Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Other Disease Types (Disease Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Carrier Screening Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Carrier Screening Market in the United States by Test
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Carrier Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Carrier Screening Market in the United States by
Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Carrier Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Carrier Screening Historic Market Review by
Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Carrier Screening Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Carrier Screening Historic Market Review by
Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Carrier Screening Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Carrier Screening: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Carrier Screening Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Carrier Screening Market Share Analysis by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for Carrier Screening: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Carrier Screening Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Carrier Screening Market Share Analysis by
Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Carrier Screening Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Carrier Screening Market by Test Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Carrier Screening Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Carrier Screening Market by Disease Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Carrier Screening Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Carrier Screening Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Carrier Screening Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Carrier Screening Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Carrier Screening Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Carrier Screening Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Carrier Screening Market in France by Test Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Carrier Screening Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Carrier Screening Market Share Analysis by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Carrier Screening Market in France by Disease Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Carrier Screening Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Carrier Screening Market Share Analysis by
Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Carrier Screening Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Carrier Screening Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Carrier Screening Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Carrier Screening Market by Test Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Carrier Screening Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Carrier Screening Market by Disease Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Carrier Screening: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Carrier Screening Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Carrier Screening Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Carrier Screening: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Carrier Screening Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Carrier Screening Market Share
Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Carrier Screening Historic Market Review by
Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Carrier Screening Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Carrier Screening Historic Market Review by
Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Carrier Screening Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Carrier Screening Market in Russia by Test Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Carrier Screening Market in Russia by Disease Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Carrier Screening Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Carrier Screening Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Carrier Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Carrier Screening Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Carrier Screening Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Carrier Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Carrier Screening Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Carrier Screening Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Carrier Screening Market in Asia-Pacific by Test
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Carrier Screening Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Carrier Screening Market Share Analysis
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Carrier Screening Market in Asia-Pacific by Disease
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Carrier Screening Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Carrier Screening Market Share Analysis
by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Carrier Screening Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Carrier Screening Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Carrier Screening Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Carrier Screening Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown
by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Carrier Screening Historic Market Review by
Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Carrier Screening Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Carrier Screening Historic Market Review by
Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Carrier Screening Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Carrier Screening Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Carrier Screening Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Carrier Screening Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Carrier Screening Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Carrier Screening Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Carrier Screening Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Carrier Screening:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Carrier Screening Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carrier Screening Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Carrier Screening:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Carrier Screening Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carrier Screening Market Share
Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Carrier Screening Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Carrier Screening Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Carrier Screening Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Carrier Screening Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Carrier Screening Market by Test
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Carrier Screening Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Carrier Screening Market by Disease
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Carrier Screening Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Carrier Screening Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown
by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Carrier Screening Market in Brazil by Test Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Carrier Screening Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Carrier Screening Market Share Analysis by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Carrier Screening Market in Brazil by Disease Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Carrier Screening Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Carrier Screening Market Share Analysis by
Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Carrier Screening Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Carrier Screening Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Carrier Screening Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Carrier Screening Market in Rest of Latin America by
Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Carrier Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Carrier Screening Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 170: Carrier Screening Market in Rest of Latin America by
Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Carrier Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Carrier Screening Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Carrier Screening Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Carrier Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Carrier Screening Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Carrier Screening Historic Market by
Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Carrier Screening Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Carrier Screening Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Carrier Screening Historic Market by
Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Carrier Screening Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Carrier Screening: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Carrier Screening Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Carrier Screening Market Share Analysis by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Market for Carrier Screening: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Carrier Screening Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Carrier Screening Market Share Analysis by
Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Carrier Screening Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Carrier Screening Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Carrier Screening Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Carrier Screening Market by Test Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Carrier Screening Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Carrier Screening Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Carrier Screening Market by Disease
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Carrier Screening Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Carrier Screening Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Carrier Screening Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Carrier Screening Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Carrier Screening Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Carrier Screening Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Carrier Screening Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Carrier Screening Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Carrier Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Carrier Screening Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Carrier Screening Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Carrier Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Carrier Screening Market in Africa by Test Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Carrier Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Carrier Screening Market in Africa by Disease Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Carrier Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
