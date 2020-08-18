RESOLUTIONS of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” held on 18 August 2020

On dividends payment

To pay EUR 8 818 200 in dividends to shareholders of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” from the profit which is earned till December 31, 2017 in the following order:

EUR 0.92 per one share, setting September 15, 2020 as the ex-date, September 16, 2020 as the date of calculation of dividends and September 17, 2020 as the payment date.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

On behalf of the Board of joint stock company “GRINDEKS”,

Chairman of the Board J.Hmelnickis

