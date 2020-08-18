New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Application, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006192/?utm_source=GNW

5% between 2020 and 2025. Increasing electrification in the automotive industry, stringent environment regulations, motor production worldwide, growing consumer demand for safety and comfort are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive sensors market. However, safety threats related to autonomous cars and price competitive market acts as a restraint for the market growth.



Based on type, image sensors to be the fastest-growing technology segment between 2020 and 2025.

Automotive sensors segmented based on types is categorized as position, speed, pressure, O2, NOx, inertial, temperature, image, and other sensors.The demand for image sensors is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increased utilization of image sensors in ADAS, active parking assistance (APA), lane departure warning (LDW), collision avoidance systems, and other safety applications.



The rapid development of autonomous cars, which relies significantly on image sensors, has spiked the demand for image sensors.



Based on application, Safety & Control to be the fastest-growing application between 2020 and 2025.

Based on applications, the automotive sensors market has been segmented into powertrain, chassis, body electronics, safety and control, exhaust, telematics, and others.There has been a significant demand in the active and passive safety systems for the automotive sector.



Earlier, the safety systems were a part of the luxury vehicles however the government standards pertaining to vehicle safety, rise in demand for safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience, and increasing demand for luxury cars are some of the factors driving the growth of the automotive sensors market for safety & control applications.



APAC automotive sensors market to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The automotive sensors market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The automotive sensors market has also been broadly classified based on regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



The increase in the purchasing power of the consumer, infrastructure development, and increasing demand for more efficient and safer vehicles are the main factors that are driving the growth of the automotive sensors market in this region.The presence of developing countries such as India and China contributes to the growth of the automotive sensors market in this region.



China leads the production of automobiles in the world and is expected to lead the automobile production worldwide in the forecast period. The Government of the People’s Republic of China has placed particular emphasis on the promotion and adoption of energy-efficient plug-in hybrid EV and pure EV.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the LiDAR marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 52%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 55%, Directors – 27%, and Managers – 18%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 28%, and RoW – 12%



Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Sensata Technologies (US), Allegro Microsystems (US), Analog Devices (US), Elmos Semiconductor (Germany), CTS Corporation (US), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), STMicroelectronics(Switzerland), ON Semiconductor (US), Melexis (Belgium), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Quanergy (US), Innoviz Technologies (Israel), and Velodyne LiDAR (US) are some of the key players in the automotive sensors market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive sensors market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the automotive sensors market based on sensor type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the automotive sensors market.



It also analyzes product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall automotive sensors market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006192/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001