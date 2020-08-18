FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics , a full-service logistics company, has been named a Top 100 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider for 2020 by Inbound Logistics magazine. Established in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the country, servicing more than $200 million in freight spend. In 2020, Circle has focused on helping its customers navigate the shipping challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“When a pandemic disrupts transportation, boosts e-commerce distribution and fulfillment requirements, and affects supply chain operations in myriad ways, it's 3PLs to the rescue,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics.

In July, Circle announced its work with customer Sandymount Technologies to create a reliable fulfillment center for its hand sanitizer business (COVID-19 RESPONSE LLC) and provided the specialized expertise to handle the regulations and sensitive shipments of the ethanol it was transporting. Circle shipped more than one million bottles of hand sanitizer for Sandymount in just three months, including 80 pallets per day at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.



In May, Circle launched a new bulk division to ship ethanol nationwide for hand sanitizer production, distributing 1.5 million gallons by the end of June, as part of their response to COVID-19.



In April, Circle began providing the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and its partners with real-time visibility of critical medical supply and grocery shipments. Circle shifted its transportation network to help manage the 700% increase in volume from customers moving critical medical supplies, like personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators and cots, as well as grocery shipments for major brands.

“We welcome the validation and recognition that comes from the Inbound Logistics Top 100,” said Eric Fortmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Circle Logistics. “Our entire focus this year has been to help our customers find creative and efficient ways to keep shipments moving despite the continued disruptions.”

Circle’s personalized freight solutions include a full lineup of trucking services, including dry van, temperature-controlled, flatbed, auto hauling, bulk, specialized or oversized, and expedited freight.

For more information on Circle Logistics, please visit www.circledelivers.com .

