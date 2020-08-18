NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEArca: USO) between March 19, 2020 and April 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 18, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for USO investors under the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that defendants stated that USO would achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its portfolio assets in the near month WTI futures contract. However, unbeknownst to investors, extraordinary market conditions in early 2020 made USO’s purported investment objective and strategy unfeasible. Rather than disclose the known impacts and risks to the fund, USO held an offering of billions of dollars of USO shares in March 2020. Ultimately, the fund suffered billions of dollars in losses and was forced to abandon its investment strategy. It was not until late April and May 2020, that defendants acknowledged the extreme threats and adverse impacts that the fund had been experiencing at the time of the March offering, but which they failed to disclose to investors. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

