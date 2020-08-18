Portland, OR, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tampon Market generated $2.81 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6464?reqfor=covid



Growing awareness among consumers regarding female hygiene products across the globe drives the growth of the global tampon market. However, high cost and availability of substitutes is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, surge in adoption of organic tampons is expected to provide new growth opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Tampon manufacturers across the globe have slowed down or halted their production due to disrupted supply of raw materials such as cotton and rayon as there have been restrictions on logistic mobility amid lockdown.

The demand for tampons is expected to surge as consumers gather essential hygiene products during the initial phase of lockdown.

In addition, the demand the for reusable alternatives to tampons such as menstrual cups has been increased significantly as consumers are concerned about shortage of disposable products.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global tampon market based on material, type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on material, the blended segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the cotton segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the radially wound pledget segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6464

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Bodywise Ltd, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Corman SpA, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Unicharm Corporation.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



Similar Reports:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Multiplex Assays Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Intraocular Lens Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Medical Device Coatings Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: