New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydroponics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896104/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tomato, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Hydroponics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Pepper Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Pepper segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Hydroponics

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

General Hydroponics

Heliospectra AB

Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

Hydrofarm LLC

Koninklijke Philips NV

Logiqs B.V.

LumiGrow, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896104/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hydroponics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hydroponics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hydroponics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hydroponics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Tomato (Crop Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Tomato (Crop Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Tomato (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables (Crop Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables (Crop Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Pepper (Crop Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Pepper (Crop Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Pepper (Crop Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Cucumber (Crop Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cucumber (Crop Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Cucumber (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Microgreens (Crop Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Microgreens (Crop Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Microgreens (Crop Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Aggregate (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Aggregate (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Aggregate (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Liquid (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Liquid (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Liquid (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hydroponics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Hydroponics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Hydroponics Market in the United States by Crop Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by

Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Hydroponics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Hydroponics Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Hydroponics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Hydroponics Historic Market Review by Crop

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Hydroponics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Hydroponics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Hydroponics Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Hydroponics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Hydroponics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Hydroponics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by Crop

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Hydroponics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Hydroponics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Hydroponics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Hydroponics Market by Crop Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Hydroponics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Hydroponics Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hydroponics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Hydroponics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Hydroponics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Hydroponics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Hydroponics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Hydroponics Market in Europe in US$ Million by Crop

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Crop

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Hydroponics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Hydroponics Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Hydroponics Market in France by Crop Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Hydroponics Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by Crop

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Hydroponics Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Hydroponics Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Hydroponics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Crop

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Hydroponics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Hydroponics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Hydroponics Market by Crop Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Hydroponics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Hydroponics Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Hydroponics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Hydroponics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by

Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Hydroponics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Hydroponics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Hydroponics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Hydroponics Historic Market Review by Crop

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Hydroponics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Hydroponics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Hydroponics Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Hydroponics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Hydroponics Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Hydroponics Market in Russia by Crop Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Crop

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Hydroponics Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Hydroponics Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Hydroponics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Hydroponics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by

Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Hydroponics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Hydroponics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Hydroponics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Hydroponics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Hydroponics Market in Asia-Pacific by Crop Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hydroponics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by

Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Hydroponics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Hydroponics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Hydroponics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by

Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Hydroponics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Hydroponics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Hydroponics Historic Market Review by Crop

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Hydroponics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Hydroponics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Hydroponics Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Hydroponics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Hydroponics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Hydroponics Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Hydroponics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Hydroponics Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydroponics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Hydroponics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydroponics Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydroponics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Hydroponics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydroponics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Hydroponics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Hydroponics Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Hydroponics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Hydroponics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Hydroponics Marketby Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Hydroponics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Hydroponics Marketby Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Hydroponics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Hydroponics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by

Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Hydroponics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Hydroponics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Hydroponics Market in Brazil by Crop Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Hydroponics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by Crop

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Hydroponics Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Hydroponics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Hydroponics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Crop

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Hydroponics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hydroponics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Hydroponics Market in Rest of Latin America by Crop

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Hydroponics Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Hydroponics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Hydroponics Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Hydroponics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Hydroponics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Hydroponics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Hydroponics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Hydroponics Historic Marketby Crop

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Hydroponics Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Crop Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Hydroponics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Hydroponics Historic Marketby Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Hydroponics Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Hydroponics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Hydroponics Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by Crop

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Hydroponics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Hydroponics Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Hydroponics Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Hydroponics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Hydroponics Market in Israel in US$ Million by Crop

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Crop

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Hydroponics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Hydroponics Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Hydroponics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hydroponics Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Hydroponics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Hydroponics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Hydroponics Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Hydroponics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hydroponics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Hydroponics Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Hydroponics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Hydroponics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Hydroponics Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Hydroponics Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hydroponics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Hydroponics Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Hydroponics Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Hydroponics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Hydroponics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Hydroponics Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Hydroponics Market in Africa by Crop Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Crop

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Hydroponics Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Hydroponics Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Hydroponics Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896104/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001