BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyVision Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cyber vulnerability assessments, today announced that Paul Goldenberg, chairman and president of Cardinal Pont Strategies , and John “Jack” Donohue, Cardinal Point’s senior advisor–national security, have been appointed to serve on its board of advisors. In their advisory role these two renown cyber and homeland security experts will offer strategic and tactical guidance in understanding and navigating critical cybersecurity issues facing the public sector organizations, institutions and private sector businesses.



“Based upon their considerable experience and expertise in homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and public safety, Paul and John bring incredible knowledge and understanding of cybersecurity that will help us successfully position and propel our assessment technology to new heights,” said Steve Crummey, chairman of CyVision Technologies, Inc.

Since 2013 Goldenberg has been a member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, serving at the request of the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as chair or co-chair of the following critical subcommittees: National Cybersecurity Task Force; Faith-based Security Advisory and Communications Council; Foreign Fighters Task Force; Countering Violent Extremism Working Group; Countering Foreign Influence Subcommittee; and the Prevention of Targeted Violence Against Faith Based Communities and Domestic Terrorism Subcommittee.

Goldenberg’s career included more than two decades as a senior law enforcement official of the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office. He also served as director of the nation’s sixth largest county social service and juvenile justice system, and as a police executive who led investigation efforts for significant cases of domestic terrorism, political corruption, and organized crime.

Donohue is a former three-star chief and 32-year veteran of the New York City Police Department including his role as head of cyber intelligence and strategy. In fact, he founded the first of its kind cyber intelligence center of excellence with the support of a multimillion-dollar federal grant. Additionally, Donohue wrote the first policy guide for police-intelligence operations and was the innovator of the now annual Cyber Intelligence and Counterterrorism Conference. Donohue has worked closely with the public and private sector to develop protective security technologies as well as promote information security and sharing policies. Most recently, Donohue served on the FBI Criminal Justice Information Systems Advisory Policy Board and was its chair from 2016-2018. In 2014, he co-chaired the National Defense Authorization Act, Records Access Joint Task Force that evaluated privacy and access to information for national security clearance investigations and in that capacity he co-authored a report submitted to Congress.

Both Goldenberg and Donohue have appeared before congress, participated in congressional briefings, and have authored expertise reports on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security and other public safety organizations, on matters of national security and public safety.

“We’re continuously evaluating companies, products and services that will help improve operational security for businesses, organizations and institutions worldwide. With CyVision, we found the right technology at the right time,” Goldenberg said. “It’s both powerful and affordable, and will enable more organizations to take advantage of this critical and foundational cyber vulnerability assessment service as a first step in helping to protect from malicious, terroristic cyberattacks that can cause significant disruption to the operations of any organization.”

The dramatic increase in remote network access in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic – by employees, constituents, and consumers alike – has put every organization with an accessible network at significant risk of cyberattack. Cyberattacks are no longer a random act, but a targeted attack based on reconnaissance to determine weaknesses.

The CyVision Enhanced Cyber Vulnerability Assessment Service is a powerful yet affordable, solution that identifies, visualizes, and prioritizes critical cyber vulnerabilities – providing comprehensive reports in as little as five days. This helps organizations quickly identify their most vulnerable high-value assets while improving operational cybersecurity. The CyVision assessment service is ideal for those companies and industries that do not have any cyber risk management programs in place or the experienced personnel to proactively combat the potential for cyberattack.

“The knowledge, expertise and foresight of our two new advisors will allow our company and our assessment service to stay one step ahead of critical cybersecurity threats facing every organization today,” Crummey continued.

“We’re excited to be part of the CyVision team and look forward to lending our knowledge and expertise to help organizations protect their most critical assets and preserve the public trust,” Goldenberg said.

For more information on CyVision Technologies and the CyVision Enhanced Cyber Vulnerability Assessment Services, call 301.818.8899 or visit cyvision.net .