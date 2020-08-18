Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), together with its IT Services division, All Covered, today announced the acquisition of Depth Security, a cybersecurity consulting company that enhances the already impressive and comprehensive security portfolio from All Covered. With cybersecurity attacks at an all-time high and mounting regulatory compliance, the acquisition comes at an opportune time. Building upon the acquisition of VioPoint, Inc. in 2018 (a security company specializing in intelligent cybersecurity), Depth Security is expected to substantially build market share as part of the All Covered security portfolio, specifically in the penetration testing segment, which is estimated to grow 14.9% CAGR* by 2025.

“Continuing to invest in our security offering has become increasingly critical to help customers protect their data,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Adding Depth Security’s expertise to All Covered’s arsenal will accelerate our ability to keep clients’ data safe so they can focus on maintaining profitability as we continue to guide them on the path to digital transformation.”

Founded in 2006, Depth Security is a team of highly skilled information security engineers with decades of experience and proven case studies. The team specializes in providing visibility into threats facing infrastructure and operations, with network and application penetration testing and adversary emulation. This is accomplished by creatively simulating real-world attacks using the same tools and techniques as attackers to identify vulnerabilities.

To counter this, the team also designs, builds and deploys next-level information security solutions. This includes Network Access Control, Advance Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Application Control, Endpoint Detection and Response, Vulnerability Management, Next Generation Firewall, Next Generation Threat Emulation and Extraction and Mobile Threat Prevention.

“At Depth Security, we have helped clients improve their cybersecurity postures through the discovery of critical security flaws within infrastructure and applications. We are currently faced with growing market demand for our security expertise,” said Gene Abramov, CEO, Depth Security. “Joining the All Covered team is a strategic opportunity to quickly scale-up and increase our market reach.”

The Depth Security team will round-out All Covered’s current defensive offering to include offensive capabilities to support market share growth. Following the acquisition of VioPoint, All Covered now has both Blue Team (Active Defense security monitoring, Vulnerability Management) and Red Team (Testing Services and advisory emulation) capabilities, along with best-in-class Managed Security Awareness Training, Threat Landscape and vCISO services.

“The acquisition represents an exciting point in the history of All Covered,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “IT security is increasingly a key priority for businesses and the talented team at Depth Security will significantly strengthen our security capabilities and resources to provide a truly holistic offering to help our clients defend against attacks and build a secure IT infrastructure.”

*https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/at-149-cagr-penetration-testing-market-size-set-to-register-2420-million-usd-by-2024-2020-06-11

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Depth Security

Depth Security is a different type of information security company. We were founded by a small group of experienced information security engineers and are still run by the same team today. Our company culture is deeply anchored in experience, creativity and talent. Unlike many of our competitors we've spent decades in the trenches of IT security, not 50,000 feet up in the clouds. We've been key players at some of the largest IT security organizations and led some of the best corporate information security teams for enterprise organizations. We not only designed next-level information security solutions, we built them and were responsible for them day to day in some of the most challenging environments. Most importantly, we've walked in our customers' shoes and we understand.

# # # # #

Attachments

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us