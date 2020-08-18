Newly appointed Circle CEO Anne Bryan brings with her an extensive background in strategic planning, sales and operations, team building, financial management and board and investor communication honed throughout her career in the technology industry.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Circle Media Labs Inc ., a category leader in delivering screen time management and parental control solutions to families, announced the appointment of Anne Bryan as Chief Executive Officer. Bryan brings with her an extensive background in strategic planning, sales and operations, team building, financial management and board and investor communication honed throughout her career in the technology industry, as well as during the three years she spent as Chair of the Beaverton School Board. As CEO, Bryan will focus on revenue growth through extending sales channels and expanding Circle’s product mix while drawing on her deep experience in education and serving families. Based out of Circle’s Portland, Oregon headquarters, she is passionate about Circle’s mission to make families’ lives better, online and off.



Bryan previously held the position of Vice President of Operations at Circle, where she focused on increasing sales, and improving business operations and profitability. Under her leadership, Circle transitioned its consumer product offering from a one-time hardware purchase to a software subscription model. Customers can now purchase the Circle App from the app stores or bundled with the Circle Home Plus in-home device. Also, as VP of Operations, Bryan successfully led Circle’s switch from traditional retail to an e-commerce merchant to improve margins. Thanks to these efforts, consumer sales of Circle’s second-generation hardware product are pacing to double year over year, and Circle’s software revenue is pacing to triple since 2019.

The timing of Bryan’s appointment to this new position aligns well with her background in education and as a mother of four. “With so much of the country participating in remote learning this Fall, I empathize deeply with parents who are struggling to serve as educators to their children while also balancing their own full-time jobs. I’m looking forward to stepping up as a leader at this particularly challenging time,” said Anne Bryan. “Our goal is to improve the digital health of families and children and we have a pipeline of new software features that will further help our customers make the most of their time online and off.”

After serving on Circle’s founding team to help drive the product concept through to market in 2015, Bryan trimmed her daily involvement with Circle to pursue full-time volunteer work as Chair of the Beaverton School Board, a district with over 40,000 students and more than a $1 billion budget at the time. In recognition of her exemplary contributions to the school district, she was named the Oregon School Board Member of the Year in November, 2018. She rejoined Circle as the Chief of Staff in early 2018 where she worked with the CEO to scale the company.

“Anne’s unique background in education, operations and technology gives her incredible insight into the unprecedented challenges that parents and children are facing today,” said Kevin Talbot, Chairman of the Board of Circle. “This awareness, paired with her aptitude for building and managing teams, makes Anne a fantastic fit for CEO, and we are confident in Circle's growth trajectory under her leadership.”

Circle’s features, including content filters, the ability to Pause the Internet and set Bedtimes and block specific apps, have already served as helpful tools for parents during shelter-in-place. The Circle website features resources for caregivers including advice from experts , a space to learn from other parents’ experiences , and a blog with timely tips about topics like screen time during social distancing.

----------------------------------

About Circle Media Labs Inc.

Circle, with offices in Portland, Ore. and Cypress, Calif, is committed to its mission to make families’ lives better, online and off. We envision a world where families find balance, set healthy limits, build good habits, and get the best out of their digital experiences. Follow Circle on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

