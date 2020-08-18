Sugarfina's Candy Care Package has a special place to write a heartfelt handwritten message! This tasting box becomes even more special when you add a note 💌 #TreatItForward

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, back-to-school season is filled with teachers preparing virtual lessons, parents getting ready for home school, and students missing their best friends. Luxury candy brand, Sugarfina , has curated a care package filled with candy to help you send a little sugar to teachers, students, and loved ones working extra hard this season – bright smiles guaranteed! Sugarfina’s Candy Care Package is a delicious tasting box filled with eight best-selling treats and comes adorned with a dedicated section to craft a heartfelt note.

The tasting box includes Sugarfina’s classic treats:

Peach Bellini – Our cult-fave gummies filled with a juicy peach center, then dusted in sweet & sour sugar crystals.

– Our cult-fave gummies filled with a juicy peach center, then dusted in sweet & sour sugar crystals. Birthday Cake Caramels – Make every day your birthday with these caramels dipped in creamy white chocolate, then infused with a colorful splash of rainbow confetti.

Rainbow Bears – These mama and baby bears are infused with fruit flavors of apple, peach, pineapple, grapefruit & blueberry.

– These mama and baby bears are infused with fruit flavors of apple, peach, pineapple, grapefruit & blueberry. Pink Sparkle Pops – These deliciously crunchy, strawberry-flavored pink chocolates are filled with popping candy for a big burst of sparkle and pop.

Cold Brew Bears – These are the world's first coffee-infused, caffeinated gummy bears and are flavored with cold brew.

– These are the world’s first coffee-infused, caffeinated gummy bears and are flavored with cold brew. Peanut Butter Milkshake – These exquisite malt balls are dipped in creamy peanut butter, then covered in the finest milk chocolate.

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels – These rich & creamy caramels are dipped in ultra-fine dark chocolate, with just a kiss of sea salt.

– These rich & creamy caramels are dipped in ultra-fine dark chocolate, with just a kiss of sea salt. Ice Cream Cones – A refreshing scoop of gummy goodness, these ice cream candy gummies come in delicious flavors of strawberry, raspberry, and vanilla.

To celebrate the launch and honor real-life superheroes, Sugarfina is giving away a Candy Care Package every day from August 17th through August 31st as part of their Nominate Someone Sweet Campaign . Fans are encouraged to nominate someone they believe is going above and beyond in their communities and deserves a free Candy Care Package by submitting a video on Instagram using #TreatItForward. Each day, Sugarfina will pick someone sweet and send them the tasting box. To learn more and submit written nominations, visit Sugarfina’s blog at https://somethingsweet.sugarfina.com/nominate .

“We were inspired by consumers sending each other our candies during stay at home orders and created an innovative new product to make that experience even sweeter,” says Scott LaPorta, CEO of Sugarfina. “Whether you’re treating a classmate, hard-working teacher, first responder, or fellow homeschool parent, this set is the perfect gift to put a smile on their face.”

Gifting aficionados and sweet tooths alike will love the opportunity to enter the Thinking of You Sweepstakes hosted by Sugarfina in partnership with Paper Source, Alex + Ani, Paintbox, Touchland and Social Print Studio to give one lucky winner a $2,500 care package filled with essentials for them and their loved one. Fans can enter from August 20th - 31st here or via Sugarfina’s link in bio on Instagram .

The Candy Care Package is available at Sugarfina boutiques, online at www.sugarfina.com and across select retailers.

Product Quick Facts:

Candy Care Package – $24.00

Candy Care Package (with a handwritten note) - $28.00

About Sugarfina USA LLC

Sugarfina USA is a luxury candy brand with stores in gateway locations in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, in specialty retailers, department store shop-in-shops, and corporate gifting. Sugarfina’s exclusive and innovative line of products is offered in distinctive and iconic packaging. To learn more about Sugarfina, visit www.sugarfina.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and TikTok @sugarfina.

For Press Inquiries: Sephora Noormand | sephora.noormand@sugarfina.com

