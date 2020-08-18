Covina, CA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The report "Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market, By Type (Serum Biomarkers, Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers, Apoptosis Biomarkers, Oxidative Stress Biomarkers, and Others), By End-user (Pharma & CRO Industry, Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Academic Research Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, LabCorp. a leading global life sciences company, and GENFIT, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases, announced the signing of a licensing agreement between GENFIT and Covance, LabCorp's drug development business. The agreement will expand access to an innovative non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) liver diagnostic test for the clinical research market.

In November 2019, Novartis announced positive interim results from the final part of its phase IIb FLIGHT-FXR adaptive design study, assessing the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of tropifexor in patients with biopsy-confirmed stage 2-3 fibrotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Analyst View:

Increase in Prevalence of NAFLD and NASH

The prevalence rate of non-alcoholic liver diseases has grown significantly. Patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes are projected to be more susceptible to NAFLD and other liver diseases. This is projected to drive the prevalence of non-alcoholic liver diseases. High pollution levels and changes in lifestyle are expected to propel the prevalence of nonalcoholic liver diseases. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the NASH biomarkers market over the forecast period.

Growth in the number of initiatives concerning to development of NASH drugs

The biopharmaceutical company named “GENFIT” has undertaken initiative for NASH Education Program in 2016. It’s a public health initiative aimed to create awareness about NASH among patients. These types of programs are measured to expedite utilization of NASH therapeutics. Moreover, GENFIT started Pediatric NAFLD/NASH Program in Europe after approval of elafibranor’s Pediatric Investigation Plan by the European Medicine Agency, which is further expected to ease the drug development program in the future.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market”, By Type (Serum Biomarkers, Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers, Apoptosis Biomarkers, Oxidative Stress Biomarkers, and Others), By End-user (Pharma & CRO Industry, Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Academic Research Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market accounted for US$ 556.6 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 8177.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 31.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.

By type, serum biomarkers type segment accounted dominant share as of 2019. Serum biomarkers are the most commonly used diagnostic tools for detection of NASH. Moreover, introduction of emerging products, such ghrelin & tumor necrosis factor-alpha, asleptin, free fatty acids, apolipoprotein B, apolipoprotein A1, and adiponectin that can provide valuable services complementary to the traditional ones is expected to drive the segment growth.

By end-user, pharmaceutical industry and contract research organizations (CROs) accounted a dominant share as of 2019. Growing demand for noninvasive NASH diagnostic & monitoring tools by CROs and pharmaceutical manufacturers in the ongoing clinical trials can be attributed to its robust growth. This segment is projected to register a lucrative growth rate in the upcoming years.

By region, North America is expected to account the dominating position in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market in the upcoming years. Driving government initiatives, the presence of sophisticated healthcare amenities, and growing incidence of diabetes, obesity, and fatty liver disease is supporting growth of the target market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market includes GENFIT, Gilead, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, GE Healthcare, EUSA Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan Novo Nordisk A/S, and Pfizer, Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

