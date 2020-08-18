New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Botnet Detection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895848/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 37.2% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 40.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $92.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 43.4% CAGR



The Botnet Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$92.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$747 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 43.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.1% and 34.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 216-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Allot Communications Ltd.

Distil, Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

Instart Logic Inc.

Intechnica Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

PerimeterX, Inc.

Reblaze Technologies Ltd.

ShieldSquare (Kaalbi Technologies Pvt. Ltd)

Unbotify

White Ops, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895848/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Botnet Detection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Botnet Detection Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Botnet Detection Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Cloud (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Cloud (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Retail (End-Use Vertical) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Retail (End-Use Vertical) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: BFSI (End-Use Vertical) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: BFSI (End-Use Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Travel & Hospitality (End-Use Vertical) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Travel & Hospitality (End-Use Vertical) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Media & Entertainment (End-Use Vertical) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Media & Entertainment (End-Use Vertical) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Other End-Use Verticals (End-Use Vertical) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Other End-Use Verticals (End-Use Vertical) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Botnet Detection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: Botnet Detection Market in US$ Thousand in the United

States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 18: United States Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: United States Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Botnet Detection Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 22: Canadian Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Canadian Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Botnet Detection Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Vertical for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Botnet

Detection Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Japanese Botnet Detection Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Japanese Market for Botnet Detection: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Japanese Botnet Detection Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 29: Botnet Detection Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 30: Botnet Detection Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Chinese Botnet Detection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Chinese Botnet Detection Market by End-Use Vertical:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Botnet Detection Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Botnet Detection Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 34: European Botnet Detection Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Botnet Detection Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 36: Botnet Detection Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 37: European Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 38: European Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: French Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 40: French Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Botnet Detection Market in France by End-Use

Vertical: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 42: French Botnet Detection Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: German Botnet Detection Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 44: German Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Botnet Detection Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: German Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Botnet Detection Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 48: Botnet Detection Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 49: Italian Botnet Detection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Italian Botnet Detection Market by End-Use Vertical:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Botnet

Detection Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 52: United Kingdom Botnet Detection Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Botnet Detection: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: United Kingdom Botnet Detection Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Botnet Detection Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 56: Spanish Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Spanish Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Botnet Detection Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Vertical for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 59: Botnet Detection Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 60: Russian Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Russian Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Russian Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 63: Rest of Europe Botnet Detection Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 64: Botnet Detection Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 65: Rest of Europe Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 66: Rest of Europe Botnet Detection Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Botnet Detection Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Botnet Detection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: Botnet Detection Market in Asia-Pacific by End-Use

Vertical: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Botnet Detection Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 73: Australian Botnet Detection Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 74: Australian Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Botnet Detection Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: Australian Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 77: Botnet Detection Market Analysis in India in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 78: Indian Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Indian Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Botnet Detection Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Vertical for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 81: Botnet Detection Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: Botnet Detection Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Botnet Detection Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: Botnet Detection Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Botnet Detection Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Botnet Detection Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Botnet Detection:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Botnet Detection Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Latin American Botnet Detection Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 90: Latin American Botnet Detection Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 91: Botnet Detection Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 92: Botnet Detection Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 93: Latin American Botnet Detection Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical for the Period

2020-2027



Table 94: Latin American Botnet Detection Market by End-Use

Vertical: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 95: Argentinean Botnet Detection Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 96: Botnet Detection Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 97: Argentinean Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 98: Argentinean Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 99: Brazilian Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 100: Brazilian Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 101: Botnet Detection Market in Brazil by End-Use

Vertical: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 102: Brazilian Botnet Detection Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 103: Mexican Botnet Detection Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 104: Mexican Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Botnet Detection Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 106: Mexican Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 107: Botnet Detection Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of

Latin America by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 108: Rest of Latin America Botnet Detection Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Latin America Botnet Detection Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical:

2020 to 2027



Table 110: Rest of Latin America Botnet Detection Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 111: The Middle East Botnet Detection Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 112: The Middle East Botnet Detection Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 113: The Middle East Botnet Detection Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 114: The Middle East Botnet Detection Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: The Middle East Botnet Detection Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Botnet Detection Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Vertical for

2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 117: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Botnet

Detection Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 118: Iranian Botnet Detection Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 119: Iranian Market for Botnet Detection: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 120: Iranian Botnet Detection Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 121: Israeli Botnet Detection Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 122: Botnet Detection Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 123: Israeli Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 124: Israeli Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 125: Botnet Detection Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 126: Botnet Detection Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 127: Saudi Arabian Botnet Detection Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical for the Period

2020-2027



Table 128: Saudi Arabian Botnet Detection Market by End-Use

Vertical: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 129: Botnet Detection Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Deployment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 130: Botnet Detection Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 131: Botnet Detection Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 132: Botnet Detection Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 133: Rest of Middle East Botnet Detection Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 134: Rest of Middle East Botnet Detection Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 135: Botnet Detection Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 136: Rest of Middle East Botnet Detection Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 137: Botnet Detection Market in US$ Thousand in Africa by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 138: African Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: African Botnet Detection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: African Botnet Detection Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895848/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001