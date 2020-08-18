| Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release August 18, 2020 at 5.15 p.m. EEST
Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Minna Raitanen
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20200818110555_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation
|LEI:
|743700H95H3OPXDV6568
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|August 17, 2020
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000266804
|Volume:
|(1): Volume: 228 Unit price: 6.5565 EUR
| Further details:
| Quarterly acquisition under the employee share savings plan
|Aggregated transactions:
|Volume:
|(1): Volume: 228
|
Volume weighted average price:
|
6.5565Euro
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
rene.lindell@rovio.com
+358 40 485 8985
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)
Rovio Entertainment Corp.
Espoo, FINLAND
