Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release August 18, 2020 at 5.15 p.m. EEST





Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20200817134356_3 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Transaction date: August 17, 2020 Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI4000266804 Volume: (1): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(2): Volume: 66 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(3): Volume: 662 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(4): Volume: 268 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(5): Volume: 120 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(6): Volume: 124 Unit price: 6.62 EUR



Aggregated transactions: Volume: (7): Volume: 2,490



Volume weighted average price:



6.62 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

rene.lindell@rovio.com

+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en