Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release August 18, 2020 at 5.15 p.m. EEST





Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ville Heijari Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20200817131413_2 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Transaction date: August 17, 2020 Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: FI4000440318 Volume: (1): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 828 Unit price: 1.35 EUR

(3): Volume: 28,422 Unit price: 1.35 EUR



Aggregated transactions: Volume: (3): Volume: 30,000



Volume weighted average price:



1.35 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

rene.lindell@rovio.com

+358 40 485 8985

https://investors.rovio.com/en