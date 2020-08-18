New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Conductive Inks Market by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04073943/?utm_source=GNW

However, the increasing requirement for high-end technologies acts as a restraint to the growth of the market.



Conductive polymer inks segment is estimated to account for the fastest-growing market share during the forecast period.

The conductive polymer inks segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type, in terms of value, during the forecast period.The electrical properties of the polymers can be customized according to the application through organic synthesis.



These materials successfully combine the electrical properties of metals, such as low cost, resistance to corrosion, and lightweight, with the advantages of polymers. The unique properties of conductive polymers help in providing better alternatives for cost-sensitive materials.



Photovoltaics is estimated to be the largest application of conductive inks.

Photovoltaics was the largest application of the market in 2018 due to the high demand for conductive inks in the PV application for screen printing technology. Rising energy costs, coupled with climate change, are increasing the dependency on renewable energy sources such as the PV photovoltaics technology, which captures the solar energy and transforms it into electricity through the PV effect.



The APAC conductive inks market is the largest and fastest-growing markets.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing conductive inks market. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for conductive inks from various applications such as

photovoltaics, RFID, displays, membrane switches, PCB, automotive, and others. The presence of a robust industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor cost are strengthening the conductive inks market in APAC.



Breakdown of the Profiles of Primary Interviewees:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 - 42%, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation – C Level - 31%, Director Level - 31%, and Others - 38%

• By Region – Europe - 31%, APAC - 61%, North America - 8%



Some of the key companies profiled in this report are DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the conductive inks market and its use in different applications across various regions.It estimates the size of the conductive inks market for 2018 and forecasts the growth potential of the market across different segments.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies adopted by them.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This research report focuses on various levels of analysis, which include industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights present views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the conductive inks market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the conductive inks market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on conductive inks offered by the top players operating in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the conductive inks market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets; analyzes markets for conductive inks in different regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the conductive inks market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies and products of the leading players in the conductive inks market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04073943/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001