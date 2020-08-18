London, United Kingdom, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- With the aim of driving science-driven product innovation in the health and wellness industry, Rapid Nutrition PLC (SW: RAP / OTCQB: RPNRF) has recently expanded its Scientific Advisory team, welcoming renowned naturopath and herbalist Ruth Kendon. Rapid Nutrition, a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products, continues to bolster its scientific team as it grows international partnerships and distribution.



With degrees in Botanical Medicine and Naturopathy and 30 years’ experience in the industry, Kendon is a practicing naturopath and herbalist based in Sydney. Kendon has worked closely with patients, manufacturers and industry leaders, as well as liaising with government regulators. She recently developed the cold and flu therapy Azurene. She previously served on the board of directors of the Naturopaths and Herbalists’ Association of Australia, and in 2015 was made a Fellow.

Kendon will lead the company’s recently incorporated Rapid Nutrition Science which will house the Azurene IP, and which will focus on in-house development of cutting-edge natural science, providing Rapid Nutrition PLC with an exclusive worldwide licensing deal in a category which is expected to witness substantial growth, with the global market for immune health supplements likely to exceed a valuation of US$ 25 Bn according to Persistence Market Research.

“Our first-class scientific team matches the experience of our management team to keep our company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments so that Rapid Nutrition can provide our customers with the very best of what nature has to offer,” said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. “We are proud to be a strong global player in the life sciences, nutraceuticals and wellness space and pleased to add Ruth’s expertise to our team.”

Rapid Nutrition continues to expand its international team with the goal of serving as market leader by formulating innovative science-based products in key categories for introduction through its growing global distribution network.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC (SW:RAP, OTCQB:RPNRF): Dedicating to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are “made by nature, refined by science.” Rapid Nutrition’s first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

