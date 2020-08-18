DENVER, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenScreens , the leading in-store digital point-of-sale platform for cannabis retailers, has partnered with the Last Prisoner Project , a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing restorative justice to those who have suffered under cannabis criminalization as more U.S. states move to full legalization.



As part of the partnership, GreenScreens will provide promotional support for “Roll It Up For Justice,” a nationwide campaign that offers cannabis consumers an opportunity to donate to the Last Prisoner Project at check out. GreenScreens will donate 10 percent of its ad network to provide advertising space for “Roll It Up For Justice” at participating dispensaries, as well as promote the program to its 200 retailer customers across the nation.

“We’re proud to participate in this important effort to bring justice to and help rebuild the lives of those individuals who have struggled under cannabis criminalization,” said Shawn Cutter, CEO of GreenScreens. “While the team here at GreenScreens -- as well as our retail and brand partners in the industry -- are benefiting today from industry opportunities, so many individuals remain incarcerated for acts that are no longer considered illegal. We believe we have a responsibility as an industry to rectify this unfortunate reality.”

The Last Prisoner Project is working to educate both the industry and the general public on social injustice and the eventual release of more than 40,000 prison inmates currently incarcerated for cannabis offenses that are now legal in most states. The organization was formed by a network of cannabis industry leaders, criminal and social justice advocates, policy and education experts, and leaders in social justice and drug policy reform. Thus far, the organization has contributed to significant reform efforts in 13 states, including efforts that expanded Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ pardon power for cannabis possession offenses.

“We’re thrilled to partner with GreenScreens to help cannabis consumers become involved in the important work we’re doing across the country,” said Mary Bailey, managing director at the Last Prisoner Project. “We know that retailers and customers understand the ongoing injustice of individuals serving jail time for essentially what is a routine visit to a dispensary today.”

The “Roll It Up For Justice” program provides consumers the opportunity to donate to the cause by “rolling up” their purchase to the next dollar at the time of check out, with the additional funds going to support the Last Prisoner Project’s efforts. This is accomplished via cash round ups, as well as through credit or debit card processing depending on a dispensary’s point-of-sale system. The Last Prisoner Project provides training materials for store staff, as well as consumer-facing informational materials for participating retailers.

“We’ll be working to get the word out about this important opportunity and convince as many of our 200 retailers as possible to participate in this effort,” said Cutter. “It’s our belief that working together, cannabis industry leaders can alleviate the inequities created by cannabis legalization.”

About GreenScreens

Founded in 2016, GreenScreens is a team of passionate, customer-focused professionals focused on transforming the retail experience with digital screens. The company’s comprehensive software was developed to instantly elevate the atmosphere of dispensaries by engaging consumers, displaying compliant advertising for brand awareness and sales, educating customers and enabling more efficient order fulfillment. To learn more, visit https://greenscreens.tv .

About The Last Prisoner Project

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. LPP is dedicated to releasing cannabis prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the forces behind the Last Prisoner Project will work to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies and are dedicated to making sure that every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free. Visit www.LastPrisonerProject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

LPP MEDIA CONTACTS

Linda Carbone and Katie Leggett

PRESS HERE

linda@presshereproductions.com / katie@pressherepublicity.com