Annapolis, MD, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two national organizations, WomenCertified Inc. and Fortune Five Star Professional announce that top Baltimore-area wealth manager, Elaine Shanley, Partner at FinanceForward, has earned both the 2020 Women’s Choice Award and the 2020 FIVE STAR Wealth Manager Award.

WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award, identifies financial advisors and firms based on rigorous research focused on 17 points of objective criteria, in addition to references of validation from the advisor’s peers and/or superiors. As such, it is an honor to announce that Elaine Shanley has earned the Women’s Choice Award, demonstrating a strong commitment to providing exemplary services for female clientele.

The Women’s Choice Award is the only recognition program identifying well-qualified advisors and firms who understand the importance of women’s financial power in today’s economy and provide the necessary services to assist her through the life stages. Achieving this award reaffirms the commitment Elaine Shanley has to extraordinary service in addressing the financial needs of women and their families.

Delia Passi, founder of the Women’s Choice Award says, “Women value financial security and yet they struggle with whom they can trust with their finances. Our goal is to simplify her life, and with the Women’s Choice Award, women and couples have a sound starting point. We also take pride in helping advisors and firms who have gone above and beyond to provide a superior experience to their female clientele. We applaud these advisors and the efforts they put forth to provide women with the service and financial education that they deserve.”

The Five Star Wealth Manager award program is the largest and most widely published award program in the financial services industry. Five Star Professional conducts this research to help consumers with the decision of selecting a service professional in their area. They have partnered with Fortune and Baltimore Magazine to recognize Elaine Shanley and highlight her achievement

Five Star Professional employed a rigorous research process to identify wealth management award winners in each city across the U.S. Award-winning professionals were carefully selected from among thousands of wealth managers for their knowledge, service, and experience. Five Star Professional identified award candidates based on industry data, nominations received from industry firms, and individuals. Only candidates who satisfied 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria have been named Five Star Wealth Managers or Five Star Investment Professionals.

Elaine Shanley said, “I’m very proud to be a recipient of both the 2020 Women’s Choice and Five Star Wealth Manager awards. At FinanceForward, we continuously strive to provide our clients the best possible advice, and this honor evidences our commitment.” Elaine Shanley offers a wide array of wealth management and financial planning solutions. For a complimentary portfolio evaluation, Elaine Shanley can be reached at 410-494-7766 or Elaine.shanley@financeforward.me.

ABOUT Elaine Shanley, FinanceForward

Elaine Shanley joined FinanceForward (formerly Young & Company) in 1998 and became Partner in 2003. She is proficient in all areas of wealth management and is licensed for life, health, disability, and long-term care insurance. She is a Certified Financial Planner® practitioner, holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designation for retirement plans as well as the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) designation, and is recognized as a Woman’s Choice Award recipient for 2014-2021* Financial Advisor. Elaine holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the College of Notre Dame, a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Baltimore, and her Series 7 and 63 held through LPL Financial in addition to her Series 65 held through Private Advisors Group, LLC.

She is registered as an Investment Advisor Representative with Private Advisor Group. Elaine Shanley can be reached at 410-494-7766 or elaine.shanley@financeforward.me

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and FinanceForward, LLC are separate entities from LPL Financial.

ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD

The Women’s Choice Award Financial Advisor Program is based on 17 objective criteria associated with providing quality service to women clients such as credentials, experience and a favorable regulatory history, among other factors. Financial advisors do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of Women’s Choice Award® Financial Advisors, though they may have paid a fee to participate in the Women’s Choice Award Financial Advisor Marketing Program. WomenCertified Inc., home to the Women’s Choice Award, awards businesses, brands and services based on high recommendation ratings by female consumers. The Women’s Choice Award represents the collective voice of women so they can help each other identify businesses that deserve their loyalty and referrals. To learn more, visit www.womenschoiceaward.com.

Attachment

Elaine Shanley FinanceFoward 410-494-7766 elaine.shanley@financeforward.me Robert Bernarduci Jessella Marketing | Communications 860-888-2270 bob@jessella.com