RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation continues to help mitigate the ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19 on non-profits that deliver vital services to North Carolinians. A $250,000 general purpose grant was awarded to the Hospice and Home Care Foundation (HHCF) of North Carolina. These funds will be used to help establish a program to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) in bulk for distribution to home health agencies across North Carolina. The grant will fill a funding gap until state or federal funding is secured.



The Hospice and Home Care Foundation of North Carolina was established by the Association for Home and Hospice Care of NC in 1998 and represents 750 home health agencies in all 100 counties, employing over 100,000 healthcare workers. COVID-19 safety protocols in place for hospitals, clinics, and residential hospice centers are not guaranteed for in-home settings, placing these front-line healthcare workers and their patients at greater risk. The grant from SECU Foundation will help HHCF maintain a supply of PPE for in-home healthcare and hospice service providers who are unable to meet minimum order requirements to purchase equipment for their staff. Every $50,000 in funding provides a three-month supply of personal protective equipment for 90 staff members.

“As this pandemic continues to spread, serious shortages in healthcare equipment compromise the safety of groups of dedicated, brave individuals who are providing essential services to the citizens of our state. This grant for the Hospice and Home Care Foundation of NC will support the growing needs of home healthcare providers across the state,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “Personal protective equipment is a vital commodity for healthcare staff who are treating and comforting patients and their families, especially given the scope and impact of this terrible disease. We want to thank HHCF for being a strong advocate for the healthcare industry and making such a deep impact within its workforce, as well as for patients and families being served.”

Judy Penn, Executive Director of Hospice and Home Care Foundation of North Carolina shared her sentiments on what the grant means to the organization. She stated, “The Hospice and Home Care Foundation of North Carolina is delighted that SECU Foundation has granted us $250,000 to fund our project to bulk purchase PPE for home care, home health, and hospice agencies in North Carolina. COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for these agencies and the vulnerable patients they serve. With the soaring prices of PPE and issues in supply chains, this grant will allow us to purchase and distribute at no cost much needed PPE such as masks, gowns, and gloves to many home health agencies across the state. We are grateful to the SECU Foundation for this grant which will help further the mission of our Foundation in providing critical resources to providers of healthcare at home.”

