0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9%. The demand for automotive glazing is driven by the increasing production of passenger cars and SUVs. This can be attributed to the high penetration of sunroof and rear quarter glass in premium vehicles. However, the high pricing of polycarbonate is hindering the growth of the automotive glazing market.



Construction equipment is estimated to have the largest share in the off-highway glazing market.

The construction equipment segment holds the largest market, in terms of value, for off-highway glazing in 2020.This can be attributed to the largest sales of construction equipment as compared to agricultural tractors.



Moreover, construction equipment has a higher penetration of polycarbonate glazing due to the ROPS and FOPS mandates.These mandates provide the required protection to equipment operators.



Increasing sales of construction equipment coupled with the strict ROPS and FOPS mandates are estimated to drive the glazing market for construction equipment.



Sidelite is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the automotive glazing market.



The sidelite segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate, by application, during the forecast period.The major factor driving the demand for automotive glazing, by polycarbonate, is the growing focus on weight reduction by OEMs.



The polycarbonate usage in sidelite will reduce the weight significantly, especially in buses, as it covers the largest surface area.As per Arrow Global, an approximately 300-pound weight reduction per 40-feet can be achieved for buses by using polycarbonate instead of glass in sidelite and other glazing applications.



Apart from buses, passenger car is also estimated to witness a high adoption rate of polycarbonate sidelite. Such weight reduction may lead to fuel savings, which will drive the growth of polycarbonate in sidelite applications.



Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest automotive glazing market during the forecast period.

The Asia Oceania is projected to lead the automotive glazing market owing to high vehicle production as China and India are the production hub for passenger cars such as SUVs and premium cars.Moreover, Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market because of highly populated countries such as China and India, coupled with high-income economies such as Japan and South Korea.



These factors have increased the production of premium vehicles in the region, which are estimated to have high polycarbonate usage in their glazing applications. Furthermore, the increasing disposable income in the region has led to increased demand for premium passenger cars, which is estimated to drive the overall demand for automotive glazing.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global automotive industry.The entire supply chain is disrupted due to a limited supply of parts.



For instance, Hubei province in China accounts for 8 -10% of the Chinese auto production and is impacted severely by pandemic.China suppliers around the globe placed production lines on halt or temporarily shut them down the production facilities.



Also, legal and trade restrictions, such as sealed borders, increased the shortage of required parts.Such disruption in the supply chain is expected to affect the assembly of OEMs in Europe and North America.



Thus, growth may have been derailed in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, as per estimates, the Asia Oceania will witness growth in the forecast period owing to the successful containment of the virus in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type – Tier-1 - 59%, Tier-2 - 26%, and OEMs - 15%

• By Designation — C level - 70 %, Director level - 20%, and Others - 10%

• By Region — North America - 38%, Europe - 31%, Asia Oceania - 21%, and RoW - 10%



Note: Tier 1 player comprise of glazing manufacturers, Tier 2 player comprise of polycarbonate manufacturers, others comprise of researchers and designers in designation includes a quality engineer and design engineer



The automotive glazing market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. The key players in the automotive glazing market are SABIC (Suadi Arabia), Covestro AG (Germany), Teijin (Japan) Webasto SE (Germany), and Trinseo (U.S). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive glazing market with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The primary objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the automotive glazing market, by value and volume.The study segments the market by vehicle type (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, bus, truck), application (windscreen, sidelite, backlite, rear quarter glass, sunroof, front lighting and rear lighting), off-highway vehicle (construction vehicle and agricultural tractors), electric vehicle (BEV, FCEV, PHEV), and region (North America, Asia Oceania, Europe, RoW).



The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as market share analysis, expansions, joint ventures, acquisitions, and other activities carried out by key industry participants.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



This report provides insights with reference to the following points:

• Country-level vehicle type: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecasts up to 2025, by vehicle type, such as passenger car, light commercial vehicle, truck, and bus. The market sizing for automotive glazing is covered at the country and regional levels that are considered in this study.

• Application: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecasts up to 2025, by application, such as windscreen, sidelite, backlite, sunroof, rear quarter glass, front lighting, and rear lighting. The market sizing for automotive glazing is covered at regional levels that are considered in this study.

• Off-highway vehicle, by vehicle type: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by off-highway vehicles, such as construction equipment and agricultural tractors. The market sizing is covered at a regional level considered in this study.

• Electric vehicle, by vehicle type: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025, by electric vehicles, such as BEV, PHEV, and FCEV. The market sizing for electric vehicles is covered for regions considered in the study.

• The report provides “Market Ranking Analysis” of the leading players in the automotive glazing market.

• Competitive Leaderships: To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive leadership mapping for market players

• Player Benchmarking: To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

• Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets for automotive glazing across regions.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report gives detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the automotive glazing market.

• Market Diversification: The report offers detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the automotive glazing market.

