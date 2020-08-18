LITGRID AB, a public limited company, duly incorporated and registered in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, with a registered seat in Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, company code 302564383 (hereinafter – LITGRID) wishes to notify that on 18 August 2020, during the extraordinary meeting of the Management Board, Rimvydas Štilinis was revoked from the position of the Chairman of the Management Board and Algirdas Juozaponis, a member of the LITGRID Management Board was appointed as the new Chairman of the Management Board.

